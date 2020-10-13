Chef Vikas Khanna is in the news again. Though, this time, it's not for his culinary skills or for his humanitarian work.
This time, he won the internet's heart, yet again, after giving a befitting reply to an anti-immigrant remark made by a US Senate candidate, Lauren Witzke.
This is what Lauren Witzke tweeted about. She said:
Most third-world migrants can not assimilate into civil societies.— Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 7, 2020
Prove me wrong.
Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS pic.twitter.com/8owu9SbibQ— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 10, 2020
Impressed by his reply, desi Twitter praised Khanna.
What a Reply! Hats off!! https://t.co/YAUrNbnPDz— Arjun Saxena (@ArjunSa27094707) October 11, 2020
Bang On...🇮🇳 https://t.co/woyqK2Bz0N— Dr. Shobhit Keshtwal (@KeshtwalDr) October 11, 2020
The only kind of "Vikas" that is there for our country. Gratitude to this humble man who is #FeedingIndia and never leaves any opportunity to thank those who hv helped him in his journey in his trademark #cooking with love & compassion. We are proud of you @TheVikasKhanna Sir. https://t.co/B1rQBVR2nA— Nidhi Arora (@nidhi4all) October 11, 2020
You want to send the Mexicans and Guatemalans and West Africans home? Who would do their work? Delaware would collapse. You don’t get out much, do you?— Joseph N. DiStefano (@PhillyJoeD) October 10, 2020
You are tweeting your anti-immigrant bigotry on a phone created by the son Syrian immigrant. Will that do? pic.twitter.com/DGkWTOm8K2— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 10, 2020
It is absolutely abhorrent to be this racist without being smart enough to know it.— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) October 10, 2020
