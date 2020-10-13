Chef Vikas Khanna is in the news again. Though, this time, it's not for his culinary skills or for his humanitarian work.

This time, he won the internet's heart, yet again, after giving a befitting reply to an anti-immigrant remark made by a US Senate candidate, Lauren Witzke.

This is what Lauren Witzke tweeted about. She said:

Most third-world migrants can not assimilate into civil societies.



Prove me wrong. — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 7, 2020

In her tweet, she stated that most third-world migrants can not “assimilate into civil societies." And, this is the response she got from Vikas Khanna.

Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS pic.twitter.com/8owu9SbibQ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 10, 2020

Khanna promptly listed his achievements as an Indian immigrant. He wrote that he's an acclaimed chef, a Michelin Star winner, has been on the cover of The New York Times and has also received the title of “The Hottest Chef of NY” by the Eleanor Roosevelt Award and he has also cooked for three American presidents.

Impressed by his reply, desi Twitter praised Khanna.

And an inspiration for people across the globe! 🙌 https://t.co/0bzC0dxawI — Isha ghai (@ishaghai_) October 12, 2020

What a Reply! Hats off!! https://t.co/YAUrNbnPDz — Arjun Saxena (@ArjunSa27094707) October 11, 2020

The only kind of "Vikas" that is there for our country. Gratitude to this humble man who is #FeedingIndia and never leaves any opportunity to thank those who hv helped him in his journey in his trademark #cooking with love & compassion. We are proud of you @TheVikasKhanna Sir. https://t.co/B1rQBVR2nA — Nidhi Arora (@nidhi4all) October 11, 2020

Naturally, many others joined in to prove Lauren wrong. They slammed the Republican leader for her 'xenophobic' tweet and this is how they reacted:

“Third World” refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? — viet thanh nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) October 10, 2020

You want to send the Mexicans and Guatemalans and West Africans home? Who would do their work? Delaware would collapse. You don’t get out much, do you? — Joseph N. DiStefano (@PhillyJoeD) October 10, 2020

You are tweeting your anti-immigrant bigotry on a phone created by the son Syrian immigrant. Will that do? pic.twitter.com/DGkWTOm8K2 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 10, 2020

It is absolutely abhorrent to be this racist without being smart enough to know it. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) October 10, 2020

What do you have to say about this?