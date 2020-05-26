Red beacon lights on cars, special arrangements for boarding planes and separate quota for railway tickets are a few things that have symbolised VIP culture in India for years.

Even if we do away with these popular arrangements made for VIPs, the culture is so deeply ingrained in our minds that it will take us long to bring all of this to an end.

Although rare, there have been instances when VIPs chose not to be a part of this priveleged way of life.

1. When an ex-minister in Madhya Pradesh, made his son clean the roads along with other municipal workers, as a punishment for misconduct with policemen on Covid duty.

The incident happened in Gwalior and former minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar even apologised to the policemen for his son's misbehaviour and paid the fine.

2. When Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rode his bicycle while coming to Parliament from home.

BJP MP from Gujarat, Mansukh Mandaviya, usually does this and believes that the use of cycle is not only good for our health but can also help us curb the menace of traffic and pollution.

3. When former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was seen standing in a queue with other guests at a wedding in Pune.

It was reported that he even kept his security outside the venue.

4. When Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh preferred to queue up for entry, check-in and boarding at the Chandigarh airport.

He shunned the VIP culture and refused to accept preferential treatment while leaving for a business trip to Mumbai.

It is good to see these people in power show humility and shunning VIP culture. It's high time we start real conversations around putting an end to VIP culture and see more such instances in India.