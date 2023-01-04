Billboard Ads are easily becoming my most favourite arm of marketing with the insane amount of creativity coming out every day. Just yesterday, a condom ad from Blinkit became a personal attack on every single out there.

Not just this, another billboard collaboration between Blinkit and Zomato went viral on social media yesterday. The billboards entailed a Bollywood-flavoured pun on an iconic dialogue from Maa Tujhhe Salaam.

Being true marketers, team Netflix just couldn’t resist the opportunity to capitalise on a potentially ‘perfect marketing moment.’ Netflix India tweeted the viral picture, including an additional billboard marketing their new series, Wednesday.

It's a great day to go out and look at billboards 👍 pic.twitter.com/JKoAmDHwEc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 3, 2023

Twitter is thrilled to see this GOLD Marketing. Look at what people are saying.

Password mangoge, password nehi denge — Mukund Soni (@IamBatman9812) January 3, 2023

Aren't brand moments supremely entertaining?

Recommended for us: Hum Aapke Hain Corn 🫶 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2023

yup, it's a 'Wednesday' after all 😋 — zomato (@zomato) January 4, 2023

People are coming up with new puns.

Companies

Job mangoge,

rejection letter denge https://t.co/b2QtBTXHBR — Khushi Agarwal (@amikhushh) January 3, 2023

Dating apps

Loyal partner mangoge,

Loyal partner mangoge,

hookup denge https://t.co/b2QtBTXHBR — Khushi Agarwal (@amikhushh) January 3, 2023

Mismatched mangoge unmatched kar denge — Rx.She (@PatelKriyal) January 3, 2023

Yaha kuch alag hi level ka gameplay chal raha hai… https://t.co/Xy6bAhRrAi — JustTweetzz (@pksingh14th) January 4, 2023

Ahh! The wound is fresh.

Next season mangoge, cancel kar denge 🫡 https://t.co/AIkBGOyyjD — Mehardeep Singh (@Mehardeep2) January 3, 2023

1899 fans close your eyes https://t.co/1u8Z94OWpN — crabbypatty🦀 (@coverlettrhater) January 4, 2023

Marketing level ultra pro Maxx.. 👏 — Himanshu Shivnani (@HimanshuShivn11) January 3, 2023

We have a winner. https://t.co/NMIlSCfzye — Aniket Jaiswal (@aniketjazz) January 3, 2023

Next time you travel, try and spare a brief glance at billboards, if possible. Too much fun!