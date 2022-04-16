From saving a number of lives to standing on roads in extreme weather conditions, the life of a cop isn't easy. They constantly keep going above and beyond their duties for the sake of civilians. Like this traffic policeman who was seen teaching a homeless kid while also doing his duty.
Needless to mention, the picture of the traffic cop and the eight-year-old kid went viral for all good reasons.
In a Facebook post, the official account of Kolkata Police mentioned:
Since his uniform and gaiters make it difficult for him to sit, Sergeant Prakash Ghosh takes his ‘class’ standing up, using a twig as a teaching tool.
The homeless mother and son live on the pavement, but she nurtures great hopes that her son will break free of the shackles of grinding poverty and make his mark on the world.
Netizens appreciated the sergeant’s gesture and thanked him for restoring their faith in humanity. Here's what they had to say:
Real good work. This small small things just remind us that humanity is still there. We shout sometimes for some issues and we should stand tall and salute to the good efforts. Salute you Sir.— Sudip Kumar Das (@SudipKu05728290) April 14, 2022
Salute and Respect Sir. A small effort can makes big difference. 🙏— Niladri Talukder (@NiladriTalukde5) April 14, 2022
Really nice initiative... Thanks for bringing this info to us.....— Rahul Sarkar (@rhlluke) April 14, 2022
Khub shundor— kolkatasutra (@kolkatasutra) April 14, 2022
My salute.— Prasenjit Chattopadhyay (@PChatto5142) April 14, 2022
An Officer and a Gentleman .. there are good samaritans all around .. Thank you @REPORTER_ARNAB for sharing this moment of truth.. . https://t.co/mzlGxeoZxE— S A N J I B Chatterjee (@Sanjibchat) April 14, 2022
We salute you!