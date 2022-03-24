There's no doubt that the life of a cop isn't easy. They risk their lives and put their duty before everything, for the sake of civilians. As was seen recently when a government railway police personnel saved an 18-year-old teenager, who tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train.

As soon as the teenager saw Madurai Express coming on the platform, the teenager jumped on the railway track, with the intention of killing himself. Nevertheless, Constable Hrishiksh Mane quickly rushed to rescue the boy, after he grew suspicious of him loitering around the platform.



The brave incident was caught on a CCTV camera and was shared by the Westen Railway on their social media account. The incident took place on Wednesday (March 23rd) at Vitthalwadi railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Post the incident, the police officers took the teenager to Kalyan Railway Police station and called his parents.

The police personnel has been receiving praises for taking a quick and daring call. Here's what the netizens had to say:

Give that #police man a medal and appropriate reward! Thank you #MaharashtraPolice 🙏 — Vikram Karandikar विक्रम करंदीकर (@vickybadbad) March 23, 2022

Sir you did an excellent job and more importantly to save that person without thinking of your own safety.Humanity still exists...🙏 — Subrat Das (@SubratD88511518) March 24, 2022

Responded like James bond 007 and deserve award and promotion. His action says “ DAR KE AAGE JEET HAI “ — CA PK Misra (@capkmisra) March 24, 2022

Brave and true social being must be recognized his act by promoting him to higher lvl . — vinod cherot (@vinodcherot) March 24, 2022

The policeman was scared, he was hesitant but still he jumped , that takes courage. Hats off to him. — crazy monk (@HoneyGma) March 24, 2022

@AshwiniVaishnaw

Dear Respected Sir,

The Police who saved the life, should be suitably rewarded. — suhas2010 (@suhas02010) March 23, 2022

He didn't even think for a second also about his own life 🙏👍🙏👍🙏 — Ajay Sharma (@AjaySharma4080) March 24, 2022

Good man and a Real gem ! He didn’t hesitate for a minute ! — Anil Yadav (@anilyadavpt) March 23, 2022

Salute dil se...yhi real Hero hote h. — Ravi saxena (@Ravisax83535527) March 24, 2022

Courageous policeman and incredible human being. — Pran Peshin (@pranpeshin) March 24, 2022

Training does help. Of all the people, only two people responded. Both were in uniform. — Sridhar (@kaysri2) March 23, 2022

The teenager should be questioned on why he did this; was it for social media, or did he have some issues, if so should be provided with help. But first and foremost, super job by the policeman on duty, putting his own life in danger for the teenager. — Bodhi90 (@Bodhisatta90) March 24, 2022

Salam to officer..

Please give a Counseling to a boy.... So he will not attempt second time.... — Maruthi Goud (@Maruthi20025551) March 24, 2022

The bravery of this man! Although nothing can make up for what he did and with so much bravery, he deserves rewards 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Such people still exist 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Maharashtra #RailwayPolice https://t.co/6noY6UF9TY — Yami (@Yamistic) March 24, 2022

This man did his duty at the apparent risk to his life.

Must be awarded with true respect. https://t.co/PAHTWJUAtB — PIYUSH DIXIT (@pdahead) March 24, 2022

GOD bless you Supercop 👌👌👍👍💐💐 https://t.co/2UVWIPLAXb — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) March 24, 2022

Ethics , guts , morale everything in this , needs the ultimate guts to put your life to save one

when the other is dieing to end his.



Superheroes do exist , and not mandatory that they wear cape and born differently. 😇🙏 https://t.co/ObZGaR3kDi — Sanjeev Singh (@Sanjeev13695159) March 24, 2022

You can watch the entire clip here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy's life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district. (23.03)



Video Source: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/uVQmU798Zg — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just needs someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).

