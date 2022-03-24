As soon as the teenager saw Madurai Express coming on the platform, the teenager jumped on the railway track, with the intention of killing himself. Nevertheless, Constable Hrishiksh Mane quickly rushed to rescue the boy, after he grew suspicious of him loitering around the platform.
Post the incident, the police officers took the teenager to Kalyan Railway Police station and called his parents.
The police personnel has been receiving praises for taking a quick and daring call. Here's what the netizens had to say:
You can watch the entire clip here:
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy's life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district. (23.03)— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022
Video Source: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/uVQmU798Zg
If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just needs someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).