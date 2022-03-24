There's no doubt that the life of a cop isn't easy. They risk their lives and put their duty before everything, for the sake of civilians. As was seen recently when a government railway police personnel saved an 18-year-old teenager, who tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train.

Cop Saving A Teenager
Source: Twitter

As soon as the teenager saw Madurai Express coming on the platform, the teenager jumped on the railway track, with the intention of killing himself. Nevertheless, Constable Hrishiksh Mane quickly rushed to rescue the boy, after he grew suspicious of him loitering around the platform.

The brave incident was caught on a CCTV camera and was shared by the Westen Railway on their social media account. The incident took place on Wednesday (March 23rd) at Vitthalwadi railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Post the incident, the police officers took the teenager to Kalyan Railway Police station and called his parents.

The police personnel has been receiving praises for taking a quick and daring call. Here's what the netizens had to say:

You can watch the entire clip here:

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, experiencing suicidal thoughts, or just needs someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).