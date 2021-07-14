It’s a known fact that the entire world witnessed a tough time due to another deadly wave of COVID-19 and was pushed into lockdown. However, with the easing of restrictions, the entire nation witnessed heaps of tourists heading to the mountains.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you might have seen this picture doing rounds all over social media.

No room in hospital to no room in hotels in just few days.#manali pic.twitter.com/ImtNtmwpse — Ashat Qazi (@QaziAshat) July 5, 2021

This picture was also used by a number of media outlets like Mint, Republic World and Quint to highlight the recent crowd in Manali.

However, the viral picture is not recent. Yes, that’s right.

A personal blog page, amigosblink took to their FB and shared a post on July 5th 2021 where they stated that the viral picture is not recent, but was taken on December 31st 2020.

They also shared a timelapse clip of the same scene on his profile with the correct date in the caption and even watermarked on the clip.

While this picture may not be recent, there has been a surge in the number of tourists visiting Manali.

Other hill stations like Shimla, Kullu and Mussoorie are witnessing enormous tourist footfall as well.

#WATCH | Tourists throng Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government eases COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

