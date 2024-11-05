If you’ve ever heard your mom, sister, or friend complain about being exhausted, you’re probably thinking, “Join the club.” And you’re right, women have been multitasking their way through life, not just in our generation but since forever.

A viral post on X by Revathi captured the burnout millennial and Gen Z women feel today, and it’s hitting way too close to home for so many of us.

Revathi took to social media to break down the crazy progression of expectations for women over generations, and it’s honestly wild. Back in our grandmothers’ time, women were expected to take care of the household and family. Then came our mothers’ generation, who were told to also get a basic education and manage a job while running the household.

But here’s the kicker: our generation is expected to ace it all, to be top of the class, build a stellar career, raise a family, pay bills, clean, cook, do school runs, and somehow never break a sweat. And yeah, we’re all tired, lonely, and angry… because who wouldn’t be?

Revathi’s post has sparked a massive conversation online, with countless women sharing their stories of burnout. People are sharing stories that just feel so relatable – from the endless juggle between work deadlines and family needs to those dreaded late-night “did I pay the bills?” thoughts. And it’s not just about venting; this thread has shone a light on how we, as a society, just expect women to wear their exhaustion like a badge of honour. We talk about balance, but where’s the support to actually make it happen?

Saw this with my mom growing up, and that was with my dad helping her with sarkari reporting and patients at times. She just had so much on her plate that even with my dad and the help for cooking, cleaning she used to be visibly exhausted by the end of the day — Chaikovsky (@theusualmisfit) November 4, 2024

It’s high time we realise that women don’t need to “do it all” and stay silent while they’re at it. Real change means recognising that every family member, workplace, and institution needs to share the load. Because women deserve to thrive, not just survive. Here’s to hoping this thread is the wake-up call we all need.