Love it or hate it, Uttar Pradesh is one such state in India that has the most bizarre human interest stories. The videos of a couple getting swallowed in drain or police fighting over bribe are proofs of it. As someone who hails from UP, I come across several such bizarre content in real life.

However, I had never imagined that an auto rickshaw can hold more than four people at the backseat. Certainly, I was wrong. A UP auto recently carried at least two dozens' passengers including front seats at both sides. Not kidding, I know you are shocked too. I have a proof.

A video of 27 passengers deboarding the three-wheeler in UP's Fatehpur district is going viral on Twitter. The clip shows a cop on duty getting stunned as he counts all the passengers including elderly and children one by one. On-lookers can be seen recording the incident.

The official Twitter handle of Fatehpur police has reacted to the video. According to the tweet, the auto driver has been charged a fine of ₹11,500/- under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for driving passengers more than what is permitted by the law.

थाना बिंदकी पुलिस द्वारा परमिट से अधिक मात्रा में ऑटो द्वारा सवारी ले जाने पर मोटरवाहन अधिनियम -1988 के अंतर्गत ₹11500 का चालान कर नियमानुसार कार्यवाही की गई। — FATEHPUR POLICE (@fatehpurpolice) July 11, 2022

And just like the cop, netizens are stunned too.

This is beyond science 😅https://t.co/w0dRWPTF90 — Pun ki baat (@violent_tree) July 11, 2022

Kya Fateh karne ja rahe the ye log — Afzal khan (@loveafzal27) July 11, 2022

Fit to be put in Guinness Book of Record https://t.co/QkeZrcrR4A — A.M. Watali (@WataliAli) July 11, 2022

#HamaraBajaj ❤

How it was running with 27 passengers 🤔

Its #Bajaj Maxima CNG with 236.2 cc Engine, Maximum Net Power 7.1 kW

How 😬 https://t.co/BpIOsUyzaC — Mani (@KazaManiRao) July 11, 2022

People could breathe in this??? 🤨 https://t.co/qTyiDC8E1P — Sunny Patel (@RaeesBanda) July 11, 2022

Side effects of fuel price hike 🤣🤣 https://t.co/pGBL9EzzK6 — vivekanand Reddy. K✋ (@VAnand_INC) July 11, 2022

One Twitter user even compared the incident with a scene from Bhagam Bhag.

Real-life Bhagam Bhag or for instance Om Puri in Hera Pheri

📷 Shemaroo https://t.co/I1krkxStvN pic.twitter.com/qBP0DmvX7W — Pushkar Pushp (@ppushp7) July 11, 2022

Woooha😵!!! Even einstein will not be figuring out how this guy made it possible😳😳😳 https://t.co/noX7MBxSDx — lethal (@fire_blade__) July 11, 2022

According to a NDTV report, the cop had stopped the over-speeding autorickshaw near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur. The autorickshaw has been seized, the report added.

What do you have to say about this?