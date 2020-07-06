Videos, clips and images of wild animals roaming around in urban areas during the lockdown has surfaced on the internet for quite sometime. 

And, the latest addition to the list of wild animals enjoying their freedom while humans are staying indoors are a herd of deer. 

A clip of a herd of deer running around Mithi River in Mumbai has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by Afroz Shah.

For those who don't know, Afroz Shah is a Mumbai-based lawyer turned environmentalist who started the Versova Beach clean-up in 2015. 

The video was apparently shot sometime on Thursday evening. Shah also took up the challenge to clean Mithi River in 2018 and clearly, his efforts are bearing fruits. 

This rare sight has left social media users stunned as the video is from the heart of Mumbai, one of the most crowded cities in the world. This is what Twitter users had to say about this unusual sight. 

