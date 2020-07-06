Videos, clips and images of wild animals roaming around in urban areas during the lockdown has surfaced on the internet for quite sometime.

And, the latest addition to the list of wild animals enjoying their freedom while humans are staying indoors are a herd of deer.

A clip of a herd of deer running around Mithi River in Mumbai has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by Afroz Shah.

Positive effects of lockdown.



Location - Mumbai city - Near River Mithi Starting point.



Date /time - 2nd July evening .



This is right in the heart of the mumbai city.



Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot.



Leave mother nature alone.



Mother nature revives. pic.twitter.com/SDS2RvdcWI — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 3, 2020

For those who don't know, Afroz Shah is a Mumbai-based lawyer turned environmentalist who started the Versova Beach clean-up in 2015.

The video was apparently shot sometime on Thursday evening. Shah also took up the challenge to clean Mithi River in 2018 and clearly, his efforts are bearing fruits.

This rare sight has left social media users stunned as the video is from the heart of Mumbai, one of the most crowded cities in the world. This is what Twitter users had to say about this unusual sight.

Wow .... this is amazing! Some much needed positivity! — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) July 3, 2020

Very nice. — Mohammad Zaman Ansari (@MohammadZamanA5) July 5, 2020

please ensure no one harm them . — दब॓ग साहनी (@dawnsahani) July 3, 2020

If each of us attempted to achieve even 1 percent of what you have achieved the world would be healed — nilanjana (@butjustellme) July 3, 2020

Bless those deers with long healthy life. — Natehc (@ChetanN04267171) July 3, 2020

Kudos 👍🏼 — Shaby (@shahbaz63) July 3, 2020

What a beautiful view #natureishealing — imran khan🇮🇳 (@Itsmeeimran) July 3, 2020

Unbelievable that it is Mumbai! Superb. Your efforts are bearing fruits. Keep going. — गर्व से कहो हम हिंदू है🇮🇳 (@dilsebhartiya01) July 3, 2020

Finally, some much needed positive news. Awesome!