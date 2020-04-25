Amid the coronavirus lockdown we have been treated to some of the rarest of rare sights. While many animals confined to forests are returning to the cities deserted by humans, a few endangered species also made it to the list.

Some of these endangered animal species have been sighted after decades. The appearance of these animals is nothing short of a miracle for mankind.

1. The endangered Gangetic Dolphins have apparently been spotted on the ghats in Kolkata after 30 years.

These mammals have also become more visible in the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary in Bihar.

2. The endangered Olive Ridley Turtles appeared on an Odisha beach for mass nesting during the day after 7 years.

3. Once endangered, rare snow leopards were spotted in the Nanda Devi National Park in Uttarakhand.

4. Nearly 100 critically endangered Hawksbill sea turtles laid their eggs on a deserted beach in Brazil.

5. Considered endangered in Thailand, Leatherback Turtles were spotted nesting on empty Thailand beaches after 20 years.

6. The endangered Fin Whales were spotted near the Calanques National Park in France by park patrol. It is extremely rare to spot these whales in the reserve's waters.

2 rorquals ont été observés dans le @ParcCalanque🐳

Des images rares capturées par la patrouille ULAM13. Cette observation du 2ème plus grand animal au monde est un indice de + sur un potentiel effet du confinement sur le comportement de la faune sauvage. https://t.co/YWPadL0DXH pic.twitter.com/YnpbaOBEgC — Parc des Calanques (@ParcCalanques) April 8, 2020

At a time when the world is full of negativity, these sightings prove that there's hope even when we think everything is over.