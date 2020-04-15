From lower pollution levels to clean rivers, the ongoing lockdown is proving to be a boon for the environment. Even stories of rare animals venturing outside, on empty, deserted streets is doing rounds on the internet ever since.

This time, in the latest sightings of rare species, four snow leopards, including a pair was caught on camera in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi National Park.

IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan also posted incredibly rare footage, shared by The White Lion Foundation, of a snow leopards call in the wild on Twitter. Check it out.

This footage is from the Karakoram mountain range that borders India, Pakistan and China.

While releasing this extremely rare footage, The White Lion Foundation said, capturing snow leopards on camera, in general, is extremely difficult as they are great with evading researchers and prefer living a solitary life.

According to reports, DK Singh, Director of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve said these sightings were caught on camera between January to March but, they came to light recently when forest officials checked the footage.

Naturally, even the internet was left in disbelief. Here's what they had to say about this spectacular footage.

Currently, India has 516 snow leopards, out of which 86 are in Uttarakhand. The rest are living in regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

These instances clearly show nature is rejuvenating during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.