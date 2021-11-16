Kids are often the best examples to learn from when it comes to being a kind and joyful human being. And this viral video that was recently posted shows us just that. Two kids hugging each other, out of sheer happiness.

The video has been posted under an account by the name of kiansh_ayansh. Where Ashwini Nikam Dete posts on her two sons' behalf. One of the boys in the video is Kiansh Dete, while the other is a balloon vendor's child.

In the video, Kiansh is seen excitedly jumping about and suddenly you see the other child step forward and hug him. And then before you know it, they're both just standing there being cute, hugging each other. It's also important to take a note of how both the kids are from different walks of life, and yet that didn't stand in the way of them showing love to each other. You can watch the clip here.

Here are some of the reactions the video received, and FYI it has about 12 million views on it!

Kids forever & always restoring everyone's faith in humanity.