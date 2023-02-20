Delhiites are foodie people. Only a true dilliwala can understand the real value of desi cuisines like Chole Bhature, Chole Kulche, Aloo Paratha and whatnot. The sheer comfort these dishes offer feels like a really big and warm hug to tummy.

Speaking of this, Virat Kohli’s precious reaction to food during the IND vs AUS test match is viral. In the video, Kohli is seen discussing something seriously with team India coach Rahul Dravid when somebody comes from behind, gesturing the food is ready.

ADVERTISEMENT Have a look at his viral reaction.

Virat Kohli's reaction is so cute on seeing chole bhature pic.twitter.com/H4sl8ZCKnh — leishaa ✨ (@katyxkohli17) February 18, 2023

As the video broke on the internet, netizens began debating over the food parcel. People contested it was Chole Bhature. Reportedly, Rahul Dravid revealed to the broadcasters, “It wasn’t Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole.”

Bhature or not, netizens are thrilled with Kohli’s mesmerised reaction. Safe to say, we all are relating hard.

You can take the munda out of Delhi but can't take Delhi out of the munda. https://t.co/G5rfj8d1Cq — Surbhi Gupta (@bysurbhigupta) February 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Me when friend announces a birthday party.😂 https://t.co/B5hbvpkPwJ — MaheshHarsoor𓃵 (@the_mahiway) February 19, 2023

Me when my zomato/swiggy boy finally comes with the food . https://t.co/ISXbPKDeq8 — Sukhman ☬ ਸੁਖਮਨ (@no_sukh_man) February 20, 2023

Whenever mom makes your favourite food 😋 https://t.co/cg9Np4yfCQ — Keshav Jha🪶 (@Jhakeshav30) February 18, 2023

Kohli the unpaid brand ambassador of – rajori garden ke "ram ke chole bhature" 😂 — Bhavya (@iam_bhavyaa) February 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Rahul Dravid confirms that this was Chole Kulche indeed 😋



Virat Kohli is a pure Dilliwala foodie at heart and I admire him even more now ❤️😂pic.twitter.com/Z2hAHroqdo — Amey Deshpande (@SportsZealot07) February 19, 2023

Well, me and Virat Kohli have something in common that's more than just our initials – we're both head-over-heels in love with food! 🍝🍜🍽️🥤 pic.twitter.com/O1amKzPHMC — Vandana Kumari (@beingvandana16) February 19, 2023

It isn't Chole Bhature, but the reaction is priceless. 😁😁 https://t.co/KGOCzU7oGR — Amit Diwan (@dw_amit) February 18, 2023

Whenever mom makes your favourite food 😋 https://t.co/cg9Np4yfCQ — Keshav Jha🪶 (@Jhakeshav30) February 18, 2023