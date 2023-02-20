Delhiites are foodie people. Only a true dilliwala can understand the real value of desi cuisines like Chole Bhature, Chole Kulche, Aloo Paratha and whatnot. The sheer comfort these dishes offer feels like a really big and warm hug to tummy.
Speaking of this, Virat Kohli’s precious reaction to food during the IND vs AUS test match is viral. In the video, Kohli is seen discussing something seriously with team India coach Rahul Dravid when somebody comes from behind, gesturing the food is ready.
ADVERTISEMENT
Have a look at his viral reaction.
As the video broke on the internet, netizens began debating over the food parcel. People contested it was Chole Bhature. Reportedly, Rahul Dravid revealed to the broadcasters, “It wasn’t Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole.”
Bhature or not, netizens are thrilled with Kohli’s mesmerised reaction. Safe to say, we all are relating hard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Okay, goodbye! I need to attend to my food craving now.
Top picks for you
FoodVasudha Sabharwal3 days ago | 6 min read