Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad yesterday. During an incredible partnership with RCB captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli scored his 6th century in IPL history and equalled Chris Gayle’s record of most hundreds.

Kohli smashed the century in 62 balls. As soon as he hit the milestone, the stadium jumped with joy. RCB’s dugout also gave him a standing ovation. The cricketer was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his glorious hundred.

However, one precious moment after his record-breaking century has gone viral on social media. It’s a glimpse of a thrilled Virat Kohli video calling with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. And it’s just too cute.

Take a look:

From Kohli blowing a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma in the stands to him grooving with her in the gym, the couple has been setting major relationship goals for the world to live up to. We love seeing the duo together!

Besides, we’ve been awwing them like this for a while now. You see, 8 Adorable Virushka Moments That Make Me Feel So So Single

Fans of the duo are heart warmed. Here’s how they are reacting.

They’re setting the bars way too high, aren’t they?