Protests have been organised all over the country in the wake of JNU students being attacked by masked goons on the 5th of January. Bollywood celebrities had also taken part in one such protest at Mumbai's Carter Road yesterday.

Acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj, who was also present recited a poem to voice his dissent. Director Neeraj Ghaywan has shared this video of him reciting the poem.

Bhardwaj's poem not only criticised the violence against JNU students but also spoke against the rising tide of communalism in the country.

You can watch him recite the full poem here.

.@VishalBhardwaj at the silent protest of solidarity at Carter road, Mumbai against the #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/NtPKScfUdu — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) January 6, 2020

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire also sang Bawra Mann, to express solidarity with the protesters who had gathered in large numbers.

Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Gauahar Khan, Anurag Kashyap and more celebrities were present at the protest.

#Bollywood Celebs sending out a msg to students who were attacked that they are hand in hand with them. @VishalBhardwaj singing at #carterroad with his friends from the film industry #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/HQyzWjfvGd — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) January 6, 2020

The otherwise silent protest came to an end with everyone participating in singing the national anthem.

A phenomenal night at Mumbai’s Carter Rd. The directors (Kashyap, Bhardwaj, Sinha, Akhtar) calmly directed, the singers and poets sang and recited, the actors (Richa, Taapsee, Dia, Swara, Ali) chimed in, the audiences watched and participated. Truly a Bombay blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/Krx1t09SoQ — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) January 6, 2020

The protests against violence on students and the NRC-CAA has been raging all across the country for weeks now.