A reunion is a great way to catch up with old friends and cherish memories from the past. It is a nostalgic feeling packed with elements of surprise. Sometimes, we also take time to recognise our friends because of the transformation that they have undergone over the years. Not just enjoyment, reunions also give us an opportunity to mend our relationships with old friends who have drifted apart from us. The whole experience is overwhelming, but it sure puts a smile on our faces when we meet them in person. Remember when the star cast of Friends had a reunion?

Source: HBO Max

Now that we are talking about reunions, when elderly people come together for such parties, watching them grow old and enjoy life to the fullest is always a heartwarming experience. A viral video apparently from an oldies reunion taking place after seven decades is all about that.

The clip posted by the official handle of Mumbai News (@Mumbaikhabar9), shows an elderly woman donning a hat as she happily dances with an old man (presumably her former classmate).

Source: Mumbai News

Source: Mumbai News

The woman lip-syncs the lyrics of Raj Kapoor’s song, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, from the film Anari as she gracefully synchronizes her movements with the track.

We also see other senior citizens enjoying the reunion party and a few people singing for them on the stage.

Source: Mumbai News

Going by the tweet, the video is from a reunion of former high school students who studied together in 1954. “10th class students from 1954 get-together for a union in Pune,” the tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

Viral | 10th Class Students

from 1954 Get-together for a union at Pune. pic.twitter.com/TBMklWmoxy — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) June 12, 2023

Netizens are going gaga over their spirit:

Jeena isi ka naam hai 😍 https://t.co/abaP5rsHjO — Kumar (@varma000007) June 12, 2023

Great 😊



(1954, 10th class implies… the students are 80+ now!) https://t.co/nIxJt8yViT — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) June 12, 2023

Wow! Have a Look at this Reunion

Happy Faces all around 😊🥳#Mumbai #Pune https://t.co/ag37NDGHza — Ayush Agrawal 🐦 (@ayushagrawal55) June 12, 2023

Anathor level

Much appreciated this party organizer https://t.co/adWMYR7hBm — Shi₿eer R 𝝅 (@shaik_shabeer) June 13, 2023

I'm crying. Are you crying?



Life is all about celebration. Anywhere, anytime.



May we all get to see more happy moments like this and also having good time with our loved ones. ❤️ https://t.co/M6aNtqDsN2 — Prapti (@i_m_prapti) June 13, 2023

Crazy fun. Institutions should bring people together. This is simply amazing. https://t.co/UcyF8FDqWm — Arun Kumar (@arunk_patel) June 12, 2023

Life is Really Beautiful… Enjoy https://t.co/OcSufVc9jL — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) June 12, 2023

Feelings unchanged. That's the beauty https://t.co/pc7aPLYnrV — Kanchan Singh (@kanchansingh_23) June 13, 2023

Cutest video of the day ❤️

God bless thm with health n happiness 🫶🏻 https://t.co/gRnsxPjcos — 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) June 12, 2023

Inspiring 😃🙌

Hope I am able to enjoy life like them, even after 60 years of age 🤞🏼 https://t.co/TBklPMceDY — You Know Who (@arushimat) June 12, 2023

This is the cutest thing on internet today 🥺❤️❤️ https://t.co/hfyacQbfKn — ~J 🤎 (@Twirls_in) June 12, 2023

I am gonna be like this till I breathe my last !!!

❤️ https://t.co/P9JWVPTpS7 — काला टीका (@KaalaaTeekaa) June 12, 2023

So heartfelt.. life came to a full circle https://t.co/7FvvvWY2Zl — We, The people (@_Pathaan_) June 12, 2023

Such grace and liveliness ✨♥️ https://t.co/BUU1zC9BQ6 — Chirag Sharma (@ChiragSharma_8) June 12, 2023

These guys graduated 10th way before my parents were born.

And i feel i m getting old😂 https://t.co/TzeSO1XA3r — henna (@Jnanagnee) June 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

If I could be half as happy as they are at this age, I would consider myself lucky. God bless them.