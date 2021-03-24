Sexism and toxic masculinity go hand-in-hand in a patriarchal society, and nothing proves that better than BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's latest comment on CM Mamata Banerjee.

During a rally in Purulia, BJP chief Ghosh took a dig at Mamata Banerjee's recent leg injury, by asking her to 'wear bermudas' if she wanted to show her legs.

"People don't want to see her face, that's why she's showing her broken leg... What kind of saree is she wearing, which covers one leg and shows the other? If you want to put out your leg, why saree, wear a bermuda, it can be seen": Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/2zOvc1qkQq — Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) March 24, 2021

Distasteful and highly sexist, his comment immediately drew flak from the people:

And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 24, 2021

Such an outrageous comment by the BJP WB State President Dilip Ghosh. He openly asks WB CM to wear 'Bermuda.' It is just shocking ! Are you going to vote these people to power? https://t.co/LtPi9eonbJ — Susmita Das (@SusmitaSus) March 24, 2021

BJP mnisters are disgusting. And obsessed with noticing how women dress. — Sangita (@Sanginamby) March 24, 2021

Such comments just gives us a peek into the Sanghi mindsets, reeking in deep seated misogyny, this is the culture that they want to bring to Bengal next. Sadly no national media will cover ithttps://t.co/1UQWXC2PR7 — Gourav Chakraborty ‏‎ (@gourav_chakr) March 24, 2021

Another day,another BJP leader insults women

MISOGYNIST Sanghis hv no shame!#Bengal BJP Pres Dilip Ghosh trying hard to match #TirathSinghRawat shows his poor upbringing

Why BJP leaders obsessed with female clothes? #BengalRejectsBJP#WestBengalElections https://t.co/pgxR6iPg30 — Vinay Kumar Dokania 🇮🇳 ✋ (@VinayDokania) March 24, 2021

These people will stoop to any level! If such comments get you votes than one is better off losing, imo. Respect women, not just on woman's day, but everyday! #Bengal#bengalelections https://t.co/Pl9sobWguc via @thebengalstory — Rohan S Mitra (@rohansmitra) March 24, 2021

Misogyny, hate, and violence against women !!

EC should invalidate Dilip Ghosh who do not even have a basic decency !!



How cheap, how low can Bjp ministers go to gain votes?

Unfortunately, such sexist comments on female politicians have become highly common. Only recently, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat commented that women wearing ripped jeans were not sending the right message.

It's high time our politicians remember that political rivalry may be part of our democracy, but mud-slinging and crassness have no place in a civil society. And it's truly sad to see that political discourse has stooped so low in our country.