India’s Google searches in 2024 were a chaotic mix of cricket fever, political drama, climate concerns, and heartfelt tributes. Google’s Year in Search report perfectly captures the nation’s obsession with everything from sporting spectacles to emotional goodbyes.

Here’s a breakdown of what got us tapping away furiously this year:

1. IPL – Because Cricket Is Our National Emotion

No surprises here, right? The Indian Premier League ruled the search charts (again). From nail-biting matches to dramatic auctions, it’s clear we’ll never get over cricket’s glamorous cousin.

business today

2. T20 World Cup – One More Reason To Skip Work

India’s stellar run in the T20 World Cup had everyone hooked. Google saw searches for match scores, memes, and even “how to keep calm during India vs Pakistan games.”

ndtv sports

3. BJP – Love ’Em Or Hate ’Em, You Can’t Ignore ’Em

With elections around the corner, BJP was hot on our search lists. Policies, campaigns, and their “will they, won’t they?” election drama kept us busy.

business standard

4. 2024 Election Results – Anxiety Mode: Activated

The 2024 election results day felt like a T20 final! Everyone searched for seat counts, exit polls, and memes (because democracy is serious business, but not that serious).

pib

5. Olympics 2024 – Chasing Gold & Glory

From Neeraj Chopra to Vinesh Phogat, our Olympic heroes kept hope alive. Google searches for live updates, medal tallies, and athlete stories gave us all goosebumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

politico.eu

6. Excessive Heat – A Literal Hot Topic

The 2024 heatwave scorched India, and Google became our survival guide. From DIY AC hacks to endless climate change debates, we sweated it out together.

business today

7. Ratan Tata – The Legend We Lost But Will Always Love

The nation mourned as we bid farewell to industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. Searches spiked for his inspiring quotes, philanthropic work, and touching tributes.

indian chemical news

8. Indian National Congress – A Comeback Story?

The Congress party’s election buzz and behind-the-scenes moves had netizens intrigued. Whether it’s revival or rivalry, people were curious about what INC’s next move would be.

the indosphere

9. Pro Kabaddi League – The OG Desi Sports League

PKL kept kabaddi fans on the edge of their seats. From epic raids to shocking defeats, the league’s rising fandom was reflected in Google’s data.

ADVERTISEMENT

money control

10. Indian Super League – The Football Fever Is Real

Who said cricket’s the only game in town? ISL’s growing fanbase proved India’s love for football is kicking up a storm (pun intended).

et

2024 was a wild ride on Google, showcasing a mix of emotions, excitement, and the country’s unique quirks. What did you search the most this year? Let us know in the comments!