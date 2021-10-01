Every year, lakhs of students appear for Civil Services Examination and only a handful clear it. While several inspirational stories of stuggles and challenges come forward when the results are announced, the toppers get special attention.

Some of them go on to occupy top positions in the government.

Just so you know, this is where some of the IAS toppers are posted currently.

1. Tina Dabi, AIR 1 - 2016

She is currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax).

2. Ira Singhal, AIR 1, 2015

She is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Revenue Department in Delhi with additonal charge of OSD (Health & Family Welfare).

3. Gaurav Agrawal, AIR 1, 2013

He is posted as Collector & DM Tonk in Rajasthan.

4. Kanishk Kataria, AIR 1, 2018

Remember, how he thanked his girfriend along with his family for their moral support during the preparation? He is currently posted as SDM Ramganj Mandi.

5. Anudeep Durishetty, AIR 1, 2017

He is currently posted as Collector, Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana.

6. Amir Subhani, AIR 1, 1987

He is currently posted as Development Commissioner, Bihar and also holds the additional charge of DG, Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development (BIPARD).

He is Amir Subhani, educated in madrasah and he was the IAS topper. First Muslim IAS topper pic.twitter.com/PVFui9RqNx — Sceptic Indian (@Aaabshar) January 9, 2018

7. Haritha V Kumar, AIR 1, 2012

She is currently posted as District Collector, Thrissur, Kerala.

8. Ankur Garg, AIR 1, 2002

The 2002-batch CSE topper shocked everyone with his marks in Economics at Harvard University. He had secured171 out of 170 marks, and the professor had written his percentage as '101%'.

9. Athar Aamir Khan, AIR 2

He is currently posted as Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

10. Alok Ranjan Jha, AIR 1, 2001

Presently serving as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Belarus.

They hold some of the most coveted positions in the government.