I don't know about y'all but ever since the whole Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami fiasco on the fight went viral ,the nation has wanted to know what was Arnab so busy doing on his laptop. 

Well, looks like somebody is listening because Adnan Sami, the recent Padma Shri awardee has spilled the tea and told the nation that his "dear friend" Arnab was busy watching "Two Popes" on Netflix. 

That's not all, in his tweet supporting his "calm" dear friend he took a personal jibe at Kunal Kamra and called him a 'joker' for 'verbally assaulting' Arnab.  

Source: Buisness Today

Twitter has had a good laugh after processing this information: 

