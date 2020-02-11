I don't know about y'all but ever since the whole Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami fiasco on the fight went viral ,the nation has wanted to know what was Arnab so busy doing on his laptop.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Well, looks like somebody is listening because Adnan Sami, the recent Padma Shri awardee has spilled the tea and told the nation that his "dear friend" Arnab was busy watching "Two Popes" on Netflix.

I was just speaking to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami & couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia!!

How ‘Cool’ is that??😎😂 pic.twitter.com/GrMsUftodk — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 9, 2020

That's not all, in his tweet supporting his "calm" dear friend he took a personal jibe at Kunal Kamra and called him a 'joker' for 'verbally assaulting' Arnab.

Twitter has had a good laugh after processing this information:

You guys sure make us all feel democratically alive. Would love to hear a musical rendition Adnan over the current affairs as a reflection. ❤ — Highway Apostle (@ApostleHighway) February 10, 2020

We assume that 'Two popes' must be better than 'A single rotten decayed clown'. — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) February 9, 2020

Two popes is a decent movie, as usual Anthony Hopkins rocks. — Sundry Rao (@SundryRao) February 9, 2020

This man is a blot to Indian journalism who just shouts without letting others speak! I'm happy @kunalkamra88 actually gave him a taste of his own medicine. N u support this guy🙄 oh yh obvi citizenship ka jo chukana hai😂 people were right u just din deserve it👏 — Nayela Shabbir (@5habb1r_p15cean) February 9, 2020

We understand, you need to do this to continue to be accepted in this country. Such is the state of affairs these days. — Ruturaj Deshmane (@DeshmaneRuturaj) February 9, 2020

Arnab Bruce Wayne Goswami !!👌👌👌 — Jag (@Jagz1975) February 9, 2020

