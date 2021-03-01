The second phase of COVID vaccination in India commenced today, 1st March.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

From eligibility to registration and vaccine administration, here's everything you need to know.

Who is eligible?

The second phase will cover people who are above 60 and those between 45-59 years with specified co-morbidities.

The government has released a list of 20 co-morbidities to be considered for this purpose including heart failure with hospital admission in last one year, severe respiratory disease with hospitalization in last 2 years, primary immunodeficiency diseases and cancer.

You can read the complete list here.

How to register?

The second phase of vaccination requires people to register themselves before getting the vaccine.

Self-registration can be done on www.cowin.gov.in and Aarogya Setu app using a mobile number. You can do 4 registrations from one number.

These portals will show the available COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) in the vicinity and beneficiaries can choose a centre and appointment as per their preference.

On-site registrations are also available for people who do not have access to internet. They can simply walk into the nearest COVID vaccination centre and get themselves registered and vaccinated. This facility will be available in both the government and empanelled private hospitals.

Which documents are required for registration?

Eligible beneficiaries are required to carry any govenrment ID proof from the following:

Aadhar Card

Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) The Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC)

The Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC)

Additionally, those with co-morbidities within the age group of 45-59 years will have to produce a medical certificate certified by a registered medical practitioner. This certificate can also be uploaded on the online portal during registration.

What is the cost of the vaccine?

While the vaccination will be free at government hospitals, private hospitals cannot charge more than ₹250 per dose as per the cap fixed by the government.

This means for 2 doses, the cost will be ₹500.

Where can you get vaccinated?

The vaccine will apparently made available in all government hospitals. Currently, from the private sector, only hospitals empanelled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) are allowed to participate.

You can access the complete list here.

Beneficiaries won't be told which vaccine is available at the chosen centre during registration. This information will be conveyed only at the centre.

Once the beneficiary is registered and gets the first vaccine shot, a digital QR Code-based provisional certificate will be issued. Final certificate will be issued after taking the second dose. These certificates can be downloaded from the link shown in the SMS received by the beneficiary.

You can read health workers' experiences on taking the COVID vaccine here.