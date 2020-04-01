Disclaimer: The images in the article below can be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

After China has almost controlled and partially recovered from the dreadful impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the country has reopened its 'wet market' where bats, dogs, insects, pangolins are on sale for human consumption.

This might be a risky move as most of the scientists believe that the wet market remains to be the place of origin for Coronavirus. They believe that COVID-19 causing Coronavirus was first found in a bat in China and then hopped on to other animals before getting passed on to humans.

While almost the entire world is still battling Coronavirus, in a state of lockdown, there is no supervision or change in the functioning of the wet markets;

The markets have gone back to operating in exactly the same way as they did before coronavirus.

According to reports by CNN, various studies dating back to 2007 have suggested that wet markets and the consumption of bats are a “time bomb” for a coronavirus outbreak.

The Washington Examiner managed to quote a Chinese corresponded who gave us an insight of the ongoing situation in the their country:

Everyone here believes the outbreak is over and there's nothing to worry about anymore. It's just a foreign problem now as far as they are concerned.

Even though various scientists, medical experts and animal rights activist have called for a ban on China's wet markets, we seem to learn nothing from the previous mistakes.