Disclaimer: The images in the article below can be graphic. Reader discretion is advised. 

After China has almost controlled and partially recovered from the dreadful impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the country has reopened its 'wet market' where bats, dogs, insects, pangolins are on sale for human consumption. 

Source: Reaction

This might be a risky move as most of the scientists believe that the wet market remains to be the place of origin for Coronavirus. They believe that COVID-19 causing Coronavirus was first found in a bat in China and then hopped on to other animals before getting passed on to humans.

While almost the entire world is still battling Coronavirus, in a state of lockdown, there is no supervision or change in the functioning of the wet markets; 

The markets have gone back to operating in exactly the same way as they did before coronavirus. 
Source: Global News

According to reports by CNN, various studies dating back to 2007 have suggested that wet markets and the consumption of bats are a “time bomb” for a coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Business Insider

The Washington Examiner managed to quote a Chinese corresponded who gave us an insight of the ongoing situation in the their country:  

Everyone here believes the outbreak is over and there's nothing to worry about anymore. It's just a foreign problem now as far as they are concerned. 

Even though various scientists, medical experts and animal rights activist have called for a ban on China's wet markets, we seem to learn nothing from the previous mistakes.  