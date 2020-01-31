The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), as the outbreak continues to spread in China and across the globe claiming 213 lives so far. 

The United States State Department also issued an advisory asking its citizens not to travel to China. 
In India, the Health Ministry confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday, January 30. 

With more than 10,000 cases reported across China, the WHO said there have been 98 cases in 18 other countries but with no casualty. 

Most people who died were affected in the Hubei province where the virus first emerged. 

coronavirus patients being tested
Source: WLRN

Most international cases have been reported in the Wuhan district that is a popular hub for international travelers. 

After the initial reports were analyzed, eight cases of human-to-human infection were found in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States. 

Man being diagnosed by doctors
Source: Financial Express

Apart from the safety measures adopted by China, various countries have taken steps to close borders or cancel flights.

Companies like Google, Ikea, Starbucks and Tesla have closed their shops to limit the outbreak. 

People in China wear masks to avoid catching the coronavirus
Source: CNN

Even though the outbreak has been rapid, 99% cases are still in China and the country's health department believe they can successfully control it within their boundaries. 