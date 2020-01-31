The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), as the outbreak continues to spread in China and across the globe claiming 213 lives so far.

The United States State Department also issued an advisory asking its citizens not to travel to China.

In India, the Health Ministry confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday, January 30.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems"



The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside Chinahttps://t.co/g5JAgI7WdA pic.twitter.com/T4aZM0Ra4h — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 30, 2020

With more than 10,000 cases reported across China, the WHO said there have been 98 cases in 18 other countries but with no casualty.

Most people who died were affected in the Hubei province where the virus first emerged.

Most international cases have been reported in the Wuhan district that is a popular hub for international travelers.

After the initial reports were analyzed, eight cases of human-to-human infection were found in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States.

Apart from the safety measures adopted by China, various countries have taken steps to close borders or cancel flights.

Companies like Google, Ikea, Starbucks and Tesla have closed their shops to limit the outbreak.

Even though the outbreak has been rapid, 99% cases are still in China and the country's health department believe they can successfully control it within their boundaries.