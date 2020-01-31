The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), as the outbreak continues to spread in China and across the globe claiming 213 lives so far.
"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems"— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 30, 2020
The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside Chinahttps://t.co/g5JAgI7WdA pic.twitter.com/T4aZM0Ra4h
With more than 10,000 cases reported across China, the WHO said there have been 98 cases in 18 other countries but with no casualty.
Most international cases have been reported in the Wuhan district that is a popular hub for international travelers.
Apart from the safety measures adopted by China, various countries have taken steps to close borders or cancel flights.
Even though the outbreak has been rapid, 99% cases are still in China and the country's health department believe they can successfully control it within their boundaries.