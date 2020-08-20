Recently,ex-Bigg Boss contestant and verified Instagram user, Vikas Pathak a.k.a Hindustani Bhau uploaded a controversial video that has been creating ripples on social media.
Using verbal abuses, Hindustani Bhau publicly threatened anybody who dared to speak against or make fun of his religion and god, in the name of comedy.
HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice,— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 18, 2020
Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process.
Remarks like “System side main”
are an insult to our constitution... pic.twitter.com/oeCfdGFRu5
In the instigating 2-minute long video, Hindustani Bhau has used foul language to tell his followers to keep the system on the side and take matters into their own hands.
System side main. Complaint side main. Ab inka ilaaj, apne ko karna hai. Inko maarna hai bas.
However, according to a few users who flagged his video, initially Instagram had stated that the content “doesn’t violate Instagram’s community standards".
Why do people like this still have access to social media? Why is nothing legally being done to these who instigate? Who gives them the power to get away with words? Why is there no action being taken? https://t.co/g3EQNteUi6— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 18, 2020
Shocking. This is an open instigation for violence.This person should be arrested. @AnilDeshmukhNCP @OfficeofUT @MumbaiPolice @PawarSpeaks https://t.co/Pkevif4cnX— nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) August 18, 2020
Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani bhau has neither "Hindustani" traits nor would I call such uneducated filth "BHAU"— Tisha Mishra🇮🇳 (@TishaMishra_) August 18, 2020
His thoughts are no better than Talibani or ISIS. ALL he deserves is jail cell. He has no place in any well cultured or well mannered society.#Bhau #hindustanibhau pic.twitter.com/bPbYF2O9DC
This man #hindustanibhau has a verified account on Instagram and he has the job to give open call to violence. He do so in his every video. This can create mob and result danger. For all of this he was the part of #BiggBoss last year.@AnilDeshmukhNCP @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/oCXd6ajxSe— Furquan Khan (@furquan28) August 19, 2020
Konsa bagwan hinsa karna sikhata hain . Yeh log Hindu dharam ka matlab nahin jaante.— Seema Gehlot (@GehlotSeema) August 18, 2020
#VERIFIED— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) August 20, 2020
👉Hindustani Bhau's INSTAGRAM account has been removed
👉This after users reported his account on a massive scale
👉His verified Facebook account is still up & running pic.twitter.com/0OTfrzSS2q
Imagine living in a country when a Hindustani Bhau is treated like a celebrity. Shows the kind of filth people enjoy as 'content'. CANCEL CULTURE IS MADE FOR THESE PEOPLE https://t.co/6BLjXlJ4vb— Shivani🦋 (@scratchguarded) August 18, 2020
The guy in the video seems to be a wannabe actor. Trying to imitate Sanjay Dutt but his gujju accent not making it happen😜 .— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) August 18, 2020
Two minutes of infamous fame for a loser (the guy in the video) 👇
Hopefully he will be taken to task. https://t.co/HplaHl6k3p
This guy is serious shit dude....— Ritvik Bohra (@TheBoyWhoWrite_) August 19, 2020
Pagal hai bc
Aur isko idol bana rahe log.#hindustanibhau
Dange karwayega bc ye....
Ab ye nahi aata kya dangerous speech me poocho unse, wo jinks paas power hai....😐😐
He needs to be taken under view. https://t.co/jcf1wMcrLV
As we write this, Instagram has removed Hindustani Bhau's official account. Despite Netizen's appeals,currently no actions have been taken by the Mumbai Police.
Hindustani Bhau rose to fame after his after his video titled, Do Kaudi, which went viral. He is also famous for his 'fursat se nikal' meme and was spotted in the 13th season of Bigg Boss.
This instigating public threat comes a few weeks after a public rape threat was issued to a female comedian. Thankfully, the accused was booked for their actions.