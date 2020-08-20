Recently,ex-Bigg Boss contestant and verified Instagram user, Vikas Pathak a.k.a Hindustani Bhau uploaded a controversial video that has been creating ripples on social media.

Using verbal abuses, Hindustani Bhau publicly threatened anybody who dared to speak against or make fun of his religion and god, in the name of comedy.

HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice,

Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process.

Remarks like “System side main”

are an insult to our constitution... pic.twitter.com/oeCfdGFRu5 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 18, 2020

In the instigating 2-minute long video, Hindustani Bhau has used foul language to tell his followers to keep the system on the side and take matters into their own hands.

System side main. Complaint side main. Ab inka ilaaj, apne ko karna hai. Inko maarna hai bas.



The video was available on his page until Tuesday evening, after which it was eventually taken down by Instagram due to users flagging and reporting his video

However, according to a few users who flagged his video, initially Instagram had stated that the content “doesn’t violate Instagram’s community standards".

Looking at this 'mob building' , 'hate spreading' video, Netizens have demanded the Mumbai Police to take appropriate actions:

Why do people like this still have access to social media? Why is nothing legally being done to these who instigate? Who gives them the power to get away with words? Why is there no action being taken? https://t.co/g3EQNteUi6 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 18, 2020

Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani bhau has neither "Hindustani" traits nor would I call such uneducated filth "BHAU"



His thoughts are no better than Talibani or ISIS. ALL he deserves is jail cell. He has no place in any well cultured or well mannered society.#Bhau #hindustanibhau pic.twitter.com/bPbYF2O9DC — Tisha Mishra🇮🇳 (@TishaMishra_) August 18, 2020

This man #hindustanibhau has a verified account on Instagram and he has the job to give open call to violence. He do so in his every video. This can create mob and result danger. For all of this he was the part of #BiggBoss last year.@AnilDeshmukhNCP @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/oCXd6ajxSe — Furquan Khan (@furquan28) August 19, 2020

Konsa bagwan hinsa karna sikhata hain . Yeh log Hindu dharam ka matlab nahin jaante. — Seema Gehlot (@GehlotSeema) August 18, 2020

I’m pretty sure there’s some political backing since he claims to be the guardian of the nation. A few weeks back he’e come out with a video where he said he won’t make any more videos, but he came after a week with a way more abusively threatening one.

People follow him blindly. — Ashit Sharma (@Ashit_AS) August 18, 2020

It took less than 1 minute to review the account 😔https://t.co/ZsBgZt7hRt — Ashish (@ash_7ish) August 18, 2020

People supporting this hate monger in the video are same people which encourage riots and lynching .. These THREATS should stop https://t.co/jkbtGECKwM — Shazia Khan (@meethi_shaz) August 18, 2020

#VERIFIED



👉Hindustani Bhau's INSTAGRAM account has been removed



👉This after users reported his account on a massive scale



👉His verified Facebook account is still up & running pic.twitter.com/0OTfrzSS2q — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) August 20, 2020

Imagine living in a country when a Hindustani Bhau is treated like a celebrity. Shows the kind of filth people enjoy as 'content'. CANCEL CULTURE IS MADE FOR THESE PEOPLE https://t.co/6BLjXlJ4vb — Shivani🦋 (@scratchguarded) August 18, 2020

The guy in the video seems to be a wannabe actor. Trying to imitate Sanjay Dutt but his gujju accent not making it happen😜 .

Two minutes of infamous fame for a loser (the guy in the video) 👇

Hopefully he will be taken to task. https://t.co/HplaHl6k3p — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) August 18, 2020

This guy is serious shit dude....

Pagal hai bc

Aur isko idol bana rahe log.#hindustanibhau

Dange karwayega bc ye....

Ab ye nahi aata kya dangerous speech me poocho unse, wo jinks paas power hai....😐😐

He needs to be taken under view. https://t.co/jcf1wMcrLV — Ritvik Bohra (@TheBoyWhoWrite_) August 19, 2020

As we write this, Instagram has removed Hindustani Bhau's official account. Despite Netizen's appeals,currently no actions have been taken by the Mumbai Police.

Hindustani Bhau rose to fame after his after his video titled, Do Kaudi, which went viral. He is also famous for his 'fursat se nikal' meme and was spotted in the 13th season of Bigg Boss.

This instigating public threat comes a few weeks after a public rape threat was issued to a female comedian. Thankfully, the accused was booked for their actions.