If you've opened Instagram today, chances are you've stumbled upon hordes of people commenting these three magical words - 'Nah he tweakin'. It's an annoying reminder of the time people kept commenting 'Binod' on everything, except this time, it's worldwide (the horror!).

Instagram comments right now: “nah he tweakin”… what the fuck does this mean? WTF is going on? #nahhetweakin pic.twitter.com/v9TAIvGQuH — ((X))(X)I (@sanya_tomi) August 25, 2021

Even Instagram itself was like 'what the heck is this?'.

Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit. We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we're fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying "nah he tweakin" (what is that?). More soon! pic.twitter.com/eek6t2qE40 — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) August 26, 2021

So what exactly does this mean? And where did it come from? While we know it'll fade in a few days, a fad is a fad, and the origin is apparently related to Lil Nas X, the rapper.

This is what he commented on the news about Tony Hawk releasing his blood infused skateboards. That's where it all began.

Also, 'tweaking' actually refers to a person being high on an upper such as meth, but in more general terms, it's usually about someone not making sense.

Lil Nas X was displeased because some time ago, he did something similar - he released the 'Satan shoe' (each shoe had a drop of his blood in the soles). He got an insane amount of hate and backlash for it. Tony Hawk's skateboard, on the other hand, has gone down seemingly fine with the public.

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

Following this, people on Instagram started posting 'Nah he tweakin' under literally everything, and all we can do is wait and watch.

Nah he tweakin in everyone comment section on IG like: pic.twitter.com/UF4FPdlKtv — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 26, 2021

Say NAH HE TWEAKIN one more goddamn timee pic.twitter.com/UEXvZKckkf — Mick💯 (@ToooViral) August 26, 2021

When I keep seeing “nah he tweakin” all day: pic.twitter.com/l5L5Hh7O61 — purple_rain_17 (@purple_rain_x17) August 26, 2021

Nah you know.