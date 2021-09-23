Apple recently launched its new products at a virtual event. But, the rates of other iPhones dropped except iPhone 13. The latest iPhone 13 series is priced at around Rs 70,000, and it varies according to the model.

But, what makes it so expensive for India?

The iPhone 13 series has four variants, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 is priced in India at Rs. 89,900. Furthermore, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost you Rs.79,900, Rs.1,19,900, and Rs.1,29,900.

What do you think about iPhone 13 series' prices in India? pic.twitter.com/BiYG4iLlST — Gadgets 360 (@Gadgets360) September 16, 2021

But, what makes them expensive in India is the customs duty. Premium smartphones like iPhone 12, iPhone 13 are not manufactured in India, due to which 22.5% customs duty is implied on them.

iPhone Index 2021



You have to work 76 days to purchase iPhone 13 Pro 128GB in India 🇮🇳

Source:https://t.co/SunyEcu10U#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0mPIDiFGJA — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 23, 2021

iPhone 13 Pro-128GB: USD 999 + 8% tax = USD 1072

As on 23-Sep-2021

USD 1072 = Rs.78984.40



Conversion Price - 78984.40

18% GST - 14217.19

30% Import tax - 23695.32

Total: 116896.91



Indian Retail price: Rs. 119900

so apple is selling 3000 more in India compare to USA — Shridhar (@shr1dhar) September 23, 2021

Currently, Apple iPhone 13 attracts a GST of about Rs.10,662.

If you're curious, here's how much tax you're paying for the iPhone 13 series.

For iPhone 13 (Rs 24,6250), iPhone 13 Mini (Rs. 21,543), iPhone 13 Pro ( Rs. 36,952), iPhone 13 Pro Max (Rs. 40,034) is the amount you will be taxed with.

In India there will be no manufacturing of iPhone 13, which means we will have to pay 22.5% Custom Duty and GST as well pic.twitter.com/3aszM0aofd — BurnerBits (@burner_bits) September 20, 2021

The Apple iPhone 13 series has been launched in India and is scheduled to hit store shelves from September 24. But, pre-booking has already begun.