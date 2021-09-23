Apple recently launched its new products at a virtual event. But, the rates of other iPhones dropped except iPhone 13. The latest iPhone 13 series is priced at around Rs 70,000, and it varies according to the model. 

But, what makes it so expensive for India?

The iPhone 13 series has four variants, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 is priced in India at Rs. 89,900. Furthermore, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost you Rs.79,900Rs.1,19,900, and Rs.1,29,900.

But, what makes them expensive in India is the customs duty. Premium smartphones like iPhone 12, iPhone 13 are not manufactured in India, due to which 22.5% customs duty is implied on them. 

Currently, Apple iPhone 13 attracts a GST of about Rs.10,662.

If you're curious, here's how much tax you're paying for the iPhone 13 series.

For iPhone 13 (Rs 24,6250), iPhone 13 Mini (Rs. 21,543), iPhone 13 Pro ( Rs. 36,952), iPhone 13 Pro Max (Rs. 40,034) is the amount you will be taxed with. 

The Apple iPhone 13 series has been launched in India and is scheduled to hit store shelves from September 24. But, pre-booking has already begun.