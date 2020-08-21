The self-proclaimed godman, Nithyananda, who fled the country after being accused of rape founded his own country, Kailasa, last year.

Would you believe me if I told you that Nithyananda recently announced the launch of the 'Reserve Bank' of Kailasa as the central bank of the country?

Sounds like someone is playing the infamous board game, 'Business' in an episode of Black Mirror, doesn't it?

Unfortunately, it is not. The self-proclaimed 'godman' has claimed in a video that "his country" has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with another country, which is all set to host their central bank.

The whole economic policies, 300-page document, is ready with absolute designing, currency everything , the economic strategy how we are going to be doing, internal currency usage and external world currency exchange has all been done legally.

No points for guessing, Kailasa's central bank is called the ‘Hindu Investment and Reserve Bank’ and will be officially launched on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi i.e on August 22.

Even though using Monopoly money for a country that has been founded by a fugitive would be a feasible option, Nithyananda has decided to go all out and will be announcing the official currency tomorrow.

Currently, Nithyananda's country has a flag, national emblem, animal, bird, tree, flower and a 'Cosmic Constitution' of its own along with three official languages--- English, Sanskrit and Tamil.

Launching a central bank with a brand new currency in the middle of a pandemic, when established economies all around the globe are crumbling is an eccentric decision. Watch the full video here:

In 2018, Nithyananda was accused of raping a US-based discipline over a five year period and charged for the same. He fled the country last year and has been conducting sermons via videos on his social media channels.