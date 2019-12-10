Recently, Finland's transport minister, 34-year-old Sanna Marin, was chosen to be the next Prime Minister of the country. This makes her the world's youngest PM ever.

While it is positive and progressive to see Marin lead the nation, what's more heartwarming is that she will lead a coalition government of 5 parties, all of which are led by women.

4 of these women leaders including Marin are under 35 - Katri Kulmuni, 32, of the Centre Party; Maria Ohisalo, 34, of the Green Party and Li Andersson, 32, of the Left Alliance.

Source: Twitter

Finland is one of the world’s leading countries pioneering gender equality. It was one of the first countries in the world to grant full political rights to women and is consisently ranked amongst the top countries in the Gender Equality Index.

Source: The Mirror

Twitter celebrated the formation of women-led government in Finland, the country known for being a champion of gender equality.

It's time the entire world learns gender equality from Finland and celebrates its path-breaking achievements in gender representation.