Recently, Finland's transport minister, 34-year-old Sanna Marin, was chosen to be the next Prime Minister of the country. This makes her the world's youngest PM ever.

While it is positive and progressive to see Marin lead the nation, what's more heartwarming is that she will lead a coalition government of 5 parties, all of which are led by women.

My party is not in government, but I rejoice that the leaders of the five parties in government are female. Shows that #Finland is a modern and progressive country. The majority of my government was also female. One day gender will not matter in government. Meanwhile pioneers. 👍 pic.twitter.com/dW8OMEOiqb — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) December 9, 2019

4 of these women leaders including Marin are under 35 - Katri Kulmuni, 32, of the Centre Party; Maria Ohisalo, 34, of the Green Party and Li Andersson, 32, of the Left Alliance.

Finland is one of the world’s leading countries pioneering gender equality. It was one of the first countries in the world to grant full political rights to women and is consisently ranked amongst the top countries in the Gender Equality Index.

Twitter celebrated the formation of women-led government in Finland, the country known for being a champion of gender equality.

Before the UK heads into nexts week turmoil. Here’s some positive political news.@MarinSanna has officially been elected the 46th Prime Minister of Finland 🇫🇮



She will be the youngest ever female PM in the world.



All Party leaders in the Finnish coalition govt are now women. pic.twitter.com/HtjzpfzrZ1 — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 8, 2019

Wow! You go, Finland!! The contrast with the US and most other large world economies is stark. Imagine a day when there are so many women leaders that this is not a headline! https://t.co/eJ3fSFfRNi — Cather Simpson (@ptolemytortoise) December 10, 2019

Leaders don’t have to be in their 70s. Finland is set to get a new government led by 5 women, four of whom are younger than 35. - and the world’s youngest prime minister- she is 34. https://t.co/ZUqkfXK0Ju — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 9, 2019

For the first time EVER all leaders of the govt coalition parties in Finland are women. I never thought to see this day, speechless! Warm congratulations to our new prime minister, @MarinSanna https://t.co/I8yMSSN0sT — Milka Pietikainen (@milkapie) December 8, 2019

🤩 more young superstar women leaders gives me chills for the future. Let me move Finland up on my list of places to visit. https://t.co/FbciIzu1yv — Lindsay K. Saunders (@LindsayKelleyS) December 10, 2019

The leaders of Finland today. This does not mean men are no good, it just means, that women can lead a country as well. Important message to girls. Hope these politicians are allowed to concentrate on their work, not targeted because they are young women. https://t.co/yiRiBCsQVs — Elina Tonteri (@elinatonteri) December 9, 2019

Despite their differences as political leaders, I just want to say: congratulations, ladies and well done, Finland! It's great to learn everyday about empowering women who break through glass ceiling 💪💪💓 — Klaudia Stanisz (@klaudia_stanisz) December 9, 2019

Holy crap, why aren’t we Finnish? They’re legit the coolest people on earth! — SilArt (@SilArt2) December 9, 2019

It's time the entire world learns gender equality from Finland and celebrates its path-breaking achievements in gender representation.