Kainchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) — showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. All of this, in a mad race of westernisation. While the western world follows us, doing yoga … covering their body properly. And we run towards nudity. If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society, to our kids? It all starts at home.

- Uttarakhand CM, Tirath Singh Rawat

His insensitive and obviously absurd remark about connecting clothes with sanskaar, has sparked a protest of sorts on Twitter. Women from different walks of life are posting pictures of themselves with ripped jeans using #RippedJeansTwitter.

The country’s ‘sanskriti’ & ‘sanskaar’ are impacted by men who sit and judge women and their choices. Soch badlo Mukhyamantri Rawat ji, tabhi desh badlega. #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/qYXcN88fY6 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 18, 2021

In solidarity with the woman with the two kids trying to get somewhere who bore the brunt of a clearly sleazy man checking her out because she was wearing ripped jeans. #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/N3fWgvlCBD — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 17, 2021

Ripped jeans anyday better than ripped brains! #RippedJeansTwitter 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ibB6X4baGh — Bhumika Chheda (@IamBhumikaC) March 17, 2021

It’s the eyes of a beholder not the woman or neither the ripped jeans responsible for destruction ! #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/EeEvY6kCLA — SIMA (@seemaadhikari) March 17, 2021

What kind of message I’m giving out to society?



~ Stay wild, free & young.#RippedJeansTwitter #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans pic.twitter.com/gbCwW8UWKK — Rupi Dhindsa (@rupidhindsa_) March 17, 2021

I don’t wear jeans owing to the humidity & heat here but happy for this ripped T shirt with my संस्कारी घुटना’s showing!..& #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don’t need anyone’s permission in #India . We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha! 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 https://t.co/zP98bBiLkd pic.twitter.com/gZQfWjN6Rb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 17, 2021

