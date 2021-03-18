Uttarakhand CM, Tirath Singh Rawat's insensitive and victim shaming comment about women who wear ripped jeans has made women across the country uncomfortable. 

Kainchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) — showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. All of this, in a mad race of westernisation. While the western world follows us, doing yoga … covering their body properly. And we run towards nudity. If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society, to our kids? It all starts at home.

                    - Uttarakhand CM, Tirath Singh Rawat

Correction! 

His insensitive and obviously absurd remark about connecting clothes with sanskaar, has sparked a protest of sorts on Twitter. Women from different walks of life are posting pictures of themselves with ripped jeans using #RippedJeansTwitter. 

Navya Naveli Nanda

It's time to reclaim the ripped jeans! 