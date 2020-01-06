JNUSU President Aishe Ghose's father spoke about the JNU assault in which his daughter was severely injured and said that the situation was volatile all across the country and even he could be beaten up in the future.

Aishe's mother meanwhile spoke to NDTV and demanded JNU's Vice-Chancellor's resignation and said that she won't be asking her daughter to back out of the protests.

There are so many boys and girls with her in this movement. They are all injured, some more, some less. I will never ask her to back out of the protests.

Aishe's parents were speaking to the media just hours after she was brutally assaulted inside the university campus, leading to her getting five stitches on her head.

The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow.

He also said that he hadn't spoken with his daughter yet.

I have not spoken to my daughter directly. Others there have told me of the incident, that there was violence. The peaceful movement was raging for long. There were five stitches on her head. We are worried.

Last night, several masked individuals, both male and female, had entered the JNU campus and assaulted students and teachers with wooden and metal rods.