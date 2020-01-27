Hours after basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash, a galaxy of celebrities, politicians and fans took to social media to offer their condolences.

"Who cannot love Kobe Bryant?", tennis champion Novak Djokovic had recently quoted.

Bryant, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter in the crash, was best known as Black Mamba and the hashtag #RIPMamba was soon trending on Twitter.

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear about Kobe, his daughter and everyone onboard the helicopter. Shocking tragedy.

Sincere condolences to the friends & family. #RIPMamba 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M1AYxnkqkW — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 27, 2020

The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant ’s family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020

The impact Kobe had on so many lives in so many ways... unimaginable heartbreak 💔#ripmamba pic.twitter.com/kdQbgjVzVK — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 27, 2020

#KobeBryant on @TheView: “It is our responsibility to help one another. It’s simple as that.”



My God. This is so sad.#KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/ySKQWuqC2E — Christine Zurey (@ChristineZurey) January 27, 2020

I have been trying all day to imagine, comprehend the level of grief Kobe Bryant’s family must be grappling with at this moment. I cannot. It is beyond. Everybody, love on your people every chance you get. Tomorrow is never promised. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 27, 2020

Sad We Will Never Get to see this again 😭 I always liked Kobe more than MJ you could tell he had genuine LOVE for LeBron. 🐍👑🙏🏽#KobeForever #RIPMamba #BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/IWLffZbKv4 — ₂₃ (@LeBronPassedMJ) January 27, 2020

The first time I met @kobebryant was 11 days before losing my eyesight when I was 12 years old. He gave me a very special gift that I still have. It was a gracious moment that went a long way. Thank you Kobe for making me smile when all I wanted to do was cry! #RIPMamba 💜💛💔 pic.twitter.com/vxKERAjFQI — Jake Olson (@JakeOlson61) January 27, 2020

I still can’t believe what happened today actually happened. I’m sure @StuartScott is there to welcome him, comfort him and talk hoops and fatherhood of daughters with him. #RIPMamba and to everyone lost today. pic.twitter.com/G6tGM5nkUA — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 27, 2020

Praying 🙏🏽 For Mrs. Bryant And The Rest Of His Family 😫 This So Sad #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/cJmHUmZoK6 — The Chosen One 💙🤞🏽 (@Queen9Kush) January 27, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba. — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 27, 2020

Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter.

My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/N8B4Tcr4KU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant (Mamba)was born on 23/8/1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was named after a famous Japanese steak. He is d son of a famous NBA player Joe “Jelly Bean” Bryant(now a coach)Kobe Bryant ws very energetic kid nd was good at both soccer and Basketball

Thread!! 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/6k02gxstmP — Boda shina (@boda_shina) January 27, 2020

You never prepare yourself for the day to say goodbye to your hero.



Someone who’s inspired you to be everything you are today.



You always believe that they’re bigger than life itself.



Legendary in every essence of the word.



To me that’s what you are. #KobeBryant #Gigi pic.twitter.com/TIJxfpHWXp — KhadarTheDon™ (@KhadarTheDon) January 27, 2020

Good bye, Kobe!

Good bye, Black Mamba!

Hood bye, Our Hero!

Good bye, Gianna!

You will be missed! Very Deep! Always! #Kobe #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/XD4xYtyqnF — helmyyahya (@helmyyahya) January 27, 2020

A year ago, I was supposed to do a segment called Red Hat Chat on Ellen but we decided not to do it. But we’d already taped two episodes. My first guest was Kobe Bryant in which we laughed and played Harry Potter Heads Up! I will cherish that moment forever! 💔 — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 27, 2020

This picture was taken less than 24 hours before @kobebryant passed away! @KingJames pic.twitter.com/lMVTuwo9DQ — Jordan Lee Fyffe (@JordanLeeFyffe2) January 27, 2020

Difficult to read, write, speak, and listen about Kobe Bryant in past tense. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/2zii0iKElI — Dan Duangdao (@DanDuangdao) January 27, 2020

You impacted my mentality that helped make me who I am. So grateful I was able to meet you and let you know. Rest Easy my GOAT 💜💛 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/9E89bgGiVx — Irvin Garduno (@irvin_gard1) January 27, 2020

UFC Champion Conor McGregor also reacted to Bryant's tragic death.

Football superstar Neymar Jr, who was made aware about Bryant's death after the first half ended, dedicated his goal in the second-half to the former NBA legend.

Neymar scores a goal and flashes up the No. 24 in respect for Kobe Bryantpic.twitter.com/DOQYAvXfLI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant who was also the mother of his 13-year-old daughter.