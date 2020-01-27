Hours after basketball legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash, a galaxy of celebrities, politicians and fans took to social media to offer their condolences.
Bryant, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter in the crash, was best known as Black Mamba and the hashtag #RIPMamba was soon trending on Twitter.
So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020
I can’t. pic.twitter.com/Vc3dJZztYS— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 27, 2020
Rest in Peace.... #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/zWylpOhrZb— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 27, 2020
Heartbreaking to hear about Kobe, his daughter and everyone onboard the helicopter. Shocking tragedy.— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 27, 2020
Sincere condolences to the friends & family. #RIPMamba 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M1AYxnkqkW
The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant ’s family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020
The impact Kobe had on so many lives in so many ways... unimaginable heartbreak 💔#ripmamba pic.twitter.com/kdQbgjVzVK— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 27, 2020
This one hit me hard 💔😪 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/T7OZDWzvNo— Mozak🦂 (@16myoung) January 27, 2020
#KobeBryant on @TheView: “It is our responsibility to help one another. It’s simple as that.”— Christine Zurey (@ChristineZurey) January 27, 2020
My God. This is so sad.#KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/ySKQWuqC2E
I have been trying all day to imagine, comprehend the level of grief Kobe Bryant’s family must be grappling with at this moment. I cannot. It is beyond. Everybody, love on your people every chance you get. Tomorrow is never promised.— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 27, 2020
Sad We Will Never Get to see this again 😭 I always liked Kobe more than MJ you could tell he had genuine LOVE for LeBron. 🐍👑🙏🏽#KobeForever #RIPMamba #BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/IWLffZbKv4— ₂₃ (@LeBronPassedMJ) January 27, 2020
Cried making this @kobebryant assignment. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/IvSpZiqynS— Luisa Escobar (@hungryteacher_) January 27, 2020
The first time I met @kobebryant was 11 days before losing my eyesight when I was 12 years old. He gave me a very special gift that I still have. It was a gracious moment that went a long way. Thank you Kobe for making me smile when all I wanted to do was cry! #RIPMamba 💜💛💔 pic.twitter.com/vxKERAjFQI— Jake Olson (@JakeOlson61) January 27, 2020
I still can’t believe what happened today actually happened. I’m sure @StuartScott is there to welcome him, comfort him and talk hoops and fatherhood of daughters with him. #RIPMamba and to everyone lost today. pic.twitter.com/G6tGM5nkUA— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 27, 2020
Praying 🙏🏽 For Mrs. Bryant And The Rest Of His Family 😫 This So Sad #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/cJmHUmZoK6— The Chosen One 💙🤞🏽 (@Queen9Kush) January 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba.— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 27, 2020
Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2020
My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/N8B4Tcr4KU
God! Help us understand this one 💔🙏#KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/sWKdIxq4eV— Gathoni Njuguna🇰🇪 (@ThisIsGathoni) January 27, 2020
You never prepare yourself for the day to say goodbye to your hero.— KhadarTheDon™ (@KhadarTheDon) January 27, 2020
Someone who’s inspired you to be everything you are today.
You always believe that they’re bigger than life itself.
Legendary in every essence of the word.
To me that’s what you are. #KobeBryant #Gigi pic.twitter.com/TIJxfpHWXp
Good bye, Kobe!— helmyyahya (@helmyyahya) January 27, 2020
Good bye, Black Mamba!
Hood bye, Our Hero!
Good bye, Gianna!
You will be missed! Very Deep! Always! #Kobe #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/XD4xYtyqnF
A year ago, I was supposed to do a segment called Red Hat Chat on Ellen but we decided not to do it. But we’d already taped two episodes. My first guest was Kobe Bryant in which we laughed and played Harry Potter Heads Up! I will cherish that moment forever! 💔— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 27, 2020
This picture was taken less than 24 hours before @kobebryant passed away! @KingJames pic.twitter.com/lMVTuwo9DQ— Jordan Lee Fyffe (@JordanLeeFyffe2) January 27, 2020
Difficult to read, write, speak, and listen about Kobe Bryant in past tense. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/2zii0iKElI— Dan Duangdao (@DanDuangdao) January 27, 2020
You impacted my mentality that helped make me who I am. So grateful I was able to meet you and let you know. Rest Easy my GOAT 💜💛 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/9E89bgGiVx— Irvin Garduno (@irvin_gard1) January 27, 2020
UFC Champion Conor McGregor also reacted to Bryant's tragic death.
Conor McGregor reacts to the tragic death of #KobeBryant #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/lppa2PoaVR— MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) January 27, 2020
Football superstar Neymar Jr, who was made aware about Bryant's death after the first half ended, dedicated his goal in the second-half to the former NBA legend.
Neymar scores a goal and flashes up the No. 24 in respect for Kobe Bryantpic.twitter.com/DOQYAvXfLI— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020
Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant who was also the mother of his 13-year-old daughter.