Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO, Zerodha in a tweet stated that his company would refrain from work-related conversations post 6 PM.
At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried. 1/2— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021
He further said that "multi-tasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain" which is why he has taken this decision.
Apparently, multitasking hurts performance and may even damage the brain (check the link below).— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021
Being part of multiple discussions on different topics in different chat groups simultaneously (Multitasking) has gone up exponentially post WFH.https://t.co/iZxIjg7qsR
With this, he hopes that the workload on employees will reduce significantly and they will not feel 'burned out' or 'brain fried.'
Here's what netizens have to say about this.
Nice. https://t.co/XoAEcSy4Zf— Subramaniam A (@NiceHappened) May 8, 2021
A great step. This should be implemented by more companies.— Aakash Verma (@TheTechInfinity) May 7, 2021
A lot of people have to a lot more and be available from morning to night time.
Many employers are misusing Work from home to make employees work more than Official working hours in total! https://t.co/FM4nfnQiij
Can more people understand just how important this is. https://t.co/cDmepwHPCJ— Vaishnavi Deepak (@KindaVaisWoman) May 7, 2021
More power to Zerodha! https://t.co/oNyxjS7icD— Alok Sharma (@toonfactory) May 7, 2021
This is the way https://t.co/qp7uVNOd6N— sushant (@sushantjaipuria) May 6, 2021
Love to hear these healthy changes in Indian startups https://t.co/WOQJBlD3D8— Harkirat Singh (@harkirat1892) May 6, 2021
More bosses around the world need to have this kind of empathy and common sense. But then, @Nithin0dha has always been a contrarian. #WorkLifeBalance https://t.co/DlnYKoJ6nf— Venkatesh Hariharan (@VenkyHariharan) May 7, 2021
In fact, many companies have been announcing new policies to ease the workload on their employees amid rising Covid cases in the country.
Remember, it's important to strike a balance between work and our personal lives, especially during these stressful times.