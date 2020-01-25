As billions of animals lost their lives to the Australian bushfires efforts are being made all over the world to raise funds for the treatment of those animals who are still suffering. And, this time, a zoo in America is doing their bit.

In order to raise funds for the Australian wildlife that was affected by the bushfires, The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating its beloved hippo, Fiona's third birthday.

For hippo Fiona's 3rd birthday, zoo seeks aid for Australia https://t.co/TlKTcAXTRL — news10nbc (@news10nbc) January 24, 2020

The Ohio zoo is requesting people to buy T-shirts instead of sending gifts for Fiona. The T-shirt features a koala and kangaroo giving Fiona a hug with a print that reads “Supporting Our Friends Down Under.”

WATCH: Fiona, the hippo born prematurely in 2017, celebrates her 3rd birthday with a cake. pic.twitter.com/VSPQJq5gzC — Radio World (@radioworldsv) January 24, 2020

The funds raised from the sales of the T-shirts will be sent to Zoos Victoria to help them take care of the animals who are suffering.

The zoo is also going to add an additional $5,000 to the total amount raised. In case you didn't know, Fiona became a global sensation when she was born prematurely on 24th January 2017, weighing in at only 29 pounds (13 kilograms).

This spectacle was nothing short of a miracle as the normal range for a hippo's birth weight is 55-120 pounds (25 to 55 kilograms).

Oh, and if you don't believe me regarding Fiona's popularity, check out these birthday wishes that she is being showered with on social media.

Birthday girl is ready for her close up!! Baby Fiona turns three on Friday! Share your favorite Fiona pictures this week with #TeamFiona! 🦛 pic.twitter.com/gub6VfH90M — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 22, 2020

It's Fiona the Hippo's Birthday today. Fiona was born, Trump was inaugurated and my mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer all within a week of each other. That little hippo got me through some rough shit.



🦛🎂🦛🎂🦛🎂🦛🎂🦛🎂 — Sarah Glassmeyer (@sglassmeyer) January 23, 2020

Here’s the star of the show! Fiona! She probably doesn’t know what a birthday is, but I’m sure she enjoyed her cake! @CincinnatiZoo pic.twitter.com/z9rmk9dkuk — Tino Bovenzi (@TinoBovenzi) January 23, 2020

Happy birthday to the most fabulous hippo that we know! Fiona’s 3rd Birthday Cookies will be available on Wednesday, January 22nd, just in time for her birthday! Limited quantities available! $1 for each cookie sold will be donated back to the zoo! pic.twitter.com/jyiTiSZhWn — Busken Bakery (@BuskenBakery) January 21, 2020

As of now, the zoo has already raised over $100,000 for Zoo Victoria and the orders for the T-shirts are still rolling in.

It's official! You guys have raised over $100,000 for @ZoosVictoria with our Fiona & Friends campaign 💕



And the orders are still rolling until the end of the month, so be a part of the effort and get your tee now --> https://t.co/bt0l6gA9XA pic.twitter.com/gifGwrSnzx — Cincy Shirts (@CincyShirts) January 23, 2020

It is really heart-warming to see people come together for a good cause.