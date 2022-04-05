Due to the privileged class's glorified outlook on the poor's substandard living situations, "poverty porn" has become a legitimate phrase. Despite the fact that there is nothing romantic about a lack of resources, we have frequently encountered people doing so.

This time, it was Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, who was chastised for allegedly celebrating poverty in a tweet. Mahindra shared a photo of a couple riding a bike with a load of chairs and mats packed and stuffed over their two-wheeler in the post.

Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday pic.twitter.com/3A0tHk6IoM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2022

Initially, the photograph was viewed as a jugaad (improvisation) and commended for the person's resourcefulness.

Indians have always believed in “juggad” but they turn out to be great inventors ahead, never underestimate them. https://t.co/bH63V3n7QW — NV Sir (@NVSirOfficial) April 4, 2022

Now, many social media users pointed out how, due to a lack of options, low-income people are pushed to adopt risky alternatives. Instead of celebrating the actions taken as a result of helplessness, netizens argue that the circumstance demands an investigation into why a person is unable to use relevant products or services to complete their work.

Here's how Twitter users are reacting to Anand Mahindra's tweet.

Ye Anand Mahindra ka twitter kaun handle karta hai bhai?https://t.co/UOzzAqy3y8 pic.twitter.com/i7Y7NhqUU2 — SahuCar (@sahucar) April 4, 2022

the privilege of make a virtue out of a poor man’s ‘majboori’ .. https://t.co/EdOFZ6Gq5A — arbit value (@arbitvalue) April 4, 2022

If you insist on ignoring the real reason, instead, ascribe vague reasons to facts, I wonder where you & your enterprises will be 5 years later...



Damnit, we are a POOR nation growing poorer as I type!



Do you instead have the spine to call out the fuel price rise?? https://t.co/BcObP3zH4p — Sure!🤚 (@Sure21112888) April 5, 2022

Its actually nauseating to see literal billionaires romanticizing poverty while never having spent a day in their shoes. https://t.co/WYpnxtVbR2 — [email protected] (@willpowder9009) April 5, 2022

Irresponsible tweet. This man is endangering several lives. https://t.co/lhIhFBN4qq — Tunak Tunak Tun (@MatKashbakihai) April 4, 2022

Just another day in India. Billionaire trying to hide governments crony capitalism by showcasing poverty as some stunt being performed in a movie https://t.co/q5TSpl2Bjz — Shabbo | शब्बो | شببو ➐ 🇮🇳🇵🇸 #RamadanMubarak (@DeMOCKERYcy) April 4, 2022

No one markets poverty porn like Mahindra. https://t.co/ezjgQyhSCd — Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) April 4, 2022

This isn't the first time Anand Mahindra has celebrated poverty in his tweets, as the last tweet implies. Here are some of his previous posts.

This showed up in my inbox without commentary. It is strangely calming to watch in an increasingly complex world. A ‘short story’ that proves: Determination + Ingenuity + Patience = Success pic.twitter.com/fuIcrMUOIN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 1, 2022

This man is a human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained… pic.twitter.com/8p1mrQ6ubG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2022

And here’s my favourite photo of the year. Apologies, I don’t know who took it so cannot acknowledge the photographer. It showed up in my inbox. Hope, Hard Work, Optimism. The essence of why we live…Once again, have a fulfilling New Year. pic.twitter.com/TwucYZruQA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2021

Cinema has already contributed enough to poverty glorification, we don't need a daily dosage of it on social media.