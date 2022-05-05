Motherhood means different things to different people. It is an experience, a challenge, a journey, and an absolute rollercoaster ride. There's no right way or wrong way of doing things as a mother, there's just your way, and it's the right one. Here are some of the famous Bollywood celebs sharing what motherhood means to them.

1. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan has a beautiful daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, who was born on 29 September 2017.

Motherhood is a very fulfilling experience but it is also incredibly challenging. I also find it to be incredibly rewarding and frustrating in equal amounts. Being a parent is without any doubt, one of the most difficult things you can do in life.

- Soha Ali Khan

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi.

I would not have managed working without the help that I have. I am not a robot or a super mom and there’s no crown for being the best mother in the world. Every mother’s journey is different; you want to work, you need help, there is nothing wrong with it.

- Kareena Kapoor Khan

3. Sushmita Sen

At the age of 24, Sushmita Sen ditched the traditional way when she decided to adopt a baby girl, whom she named Renee. A few years later, she adopted another girl and named her Alisah. She is proof that motherhood doesn't just mean giving birth.

In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood.

- Sushmita Sen

4. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna transitioned from being an actress to a writer. If there is one role she absolutely smashes, it's the role of a mother. She has two children, a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

A mother needs to keep an eye on her child’s mind as much as she does on her homework. She must follow the tendrils of her thoughts, and each time she sees something askew, she has to nudge it back in place and she needs to do this every single day. I may be far from perfect and I live with that guilt like most other members that belong to this tribe, but if I can do this much, then that’s good enough and perhaps good enough is as marvelous as we all need to be.

- Twinkle Khanna

5. Lisa Haydon Lalvani

Lisa Haydon has always been very vocal about motherhood. She has three children, two boys and a girl.

I don't think anything can really prepare you for motherhood. It is the nine months of pregnancy that actually prepare both your body and mind.

- Lisa Haydon Lalvani

Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones...I take a second sometimes to just remind myself there is no destination in motherhood.

- Lisa Haydon Lalvani

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave birth to her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. Like all the other mothers on this list, she is also acing the role of being a working mother.

I am the mother that I want to be...I say this often and sometimes, people feel I’m being flowery, but it’s true. Motherhood is the most beautiful fatigue. It’s relaxing. It’s invigorating. Even if you are tired, you would rather spend that time with your child.

- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza gave birth to her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on 14 May 2021.

What motherhood has taught me is the invaluable power of love. I don’t think it’s possible to experience love like this for anything else in the world as you do for your child.

- Dia Mirza

