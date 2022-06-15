Last night, around 12 a.m., I received a call from a friend, and despite my initial efforts to avoid calls, I unexpectedly picked this one, thinking it might be important at this hour. I began the conversation and I heard her say the "world might be coming to an end", still clueless about the news that was headed my way.

Isn't that a little dramatic? Call it what you want, but BTS going on a "hiatus" (the word they're using to make us feel better) is nothing short of the end of the world for any ARMY, I assure you.

So, naturally, when I hear that, I immediately hang up and go to their Festa video, where they reveal the devastating news (why on the anniversary, seriously).

Despite the fact that I trust my friend on most matters, this appeared to be a horrible prank. Until I found that it wasn't the scenario and that they were in fact taking a break to focus on their solo careers.

And I'm pretty sure this is the first time I've ever gone through the five stages of grief so rapidly. The first four were a lot easier to get through, but I still haven't yet figured out how to accept it.

Don't get me wrong. Even if they embark on their solo pursuits, ARMY has always supported them both collectively and individually. And as a true ARMY, I share the same philosophy. But, based on the history of bands that "go on hiatus," the vast majority of them never reunite. And none of us, at whatever age, can accept BTS meeting a same fate.

Not that the thought of a K-pop band splitting up hasn't crossed our minds, but who wants to confront reality? The most out of the ARMY would concur that they discovered the septet just when they needed hope the most (somehow I have heard this from a lot of them). Individually and as a team, these Korean idols have been inspiring, relevant, and endearing to us.

You know what I'm talking about when I say something is just comforting, like the food you eat when you're upset or the shows you re-watch to cheer yourself up?

And for those who have seen most of their journey to where they are today, it feels like the end of an era. Anything along the lines of the worst breakup you've ever had (multiply by 10).

Worst of all, I still have to work and write about one of the most devastating pieces of news I've ever received.

When I envisaged this day, I imagined myself snuggled in my blanket with a bucket of ice cream, listening to Spring Day on loop. That, however, did not happen, as you can see.

So, for anybody who has ever lived on this earth as a human, music has always been a source of comfort, right? And the people who provide you with that safe haven will always be significant to you. I've encountered a lot of musicians throughout the years who have been a part of different stages of my life, but BTS will always be that irreplaceable one.

RM (Kim Namjoon) confessed during the Love Yourself tour, “It’s never intended, but it feels like I’m using you guys to love myself”. “So, I’m going to say one thing. Please use me. Please use BTS to love yourself,” he continued.

Tell me you wouldn't fall in love with a band that has such a vision and speaks such things.

And now that they are beginning on a new path, it is only natural that we will encourage them. Regardless of what the rest of the world says, ARMY will remain hopeful that they will reunite soon. They've been seven, and they'll always be seven.

BTS, we purple you now and forever.