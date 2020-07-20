It's no secret that public memory is shorter than a goldfish - our collective retention about criminal injustice, human rights abuses, and the general mistreatment of the populace is abysmal. The stories of these people and these incidents might have left our Instagram stories, but that doesn't mean they've disappeared. So here's a refresher to jog you back up, and take notice - again.

1. Jayaraj and J Beniks - a father-son duo beaten and tortured to death by cops for keeping their shop open past the time permitted.

A miniscule issue of 2 Tamil Nadu men keeping their shop open led to nationwide horror and outrage after it was found that they died in police custody. The cops had beaten them viciously, and they were allegedly sodomised with lathis as well. After both of them succumbed to their injuries, there was widespread condemnation of the act, however, the case now seems to be old news in people's minds. Below is a picture of the cop who allegedly oversaw the beatings.

2. Komal Sharma, who was identified by police as one of the JNU attackers caught on video. She is still roaming free.

During the brutal attack on JNU students and staff by a masked mob that got free reign of the campus, a woman was caught on camera carrying a stick and wearing a mask. She was identified by Delhi Police as Komal Sharma, an ABVP affiliate. The polce served her a notice, but took no further action. Despite this blatant miscarriage of justice, she is nowhere to be found on the news.

3. 5 men beaten up by police, forced to sing National Anthem while lying on road during Delhi CAA protests. One of them died soon after.

In February, a video showed five men lying on the road, unable to move due to the brutal beating inflicted on them by the police for protesting against the CAA. Despite their condition, the cops then poke them with lathis and force them to sing the National Anthem. All of them suffered broken bones, and one of the victims, Faizan, later died in hospital. He was 24. This, too, has been conveniently forgotten.

4. The gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, and the ensuing 'encounter' of all the accused.

In December 2019, the gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Shamshabad shocked the country, and sparked protests and calls for action. Soon after, the men were detained by police and allegedly killed in an encounter after they tried to escape. While many celebrated their death, questions remain about whether the cops even arrested the right people, and also the extra-judicial nature of these killings that prevented the correct form of justice.

5. Shubham Mishra, accused of threatening to rape comedian Agrima Joshua, is given bail. Various others who threatened her still not charged.

Some time ago, comedian Agrima Joshua was targeted by many people online for posting a video that allegedly hurts the sentiments of those who follow Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Despite the joke actually being about commenters on Quora, she was attacked online with videos by various people threatening to rape her and her family. While one of them, Shubham Mishra, was detained, he is already out on bail, while others have not even been arrested. However, this has also disappeared from the news.

6. Dr Kafeel Khan, who was earlier jailed after providing oxygen cylinders to kids, has been in jail again after speaking against CAA/NRC.

This doctor, who was earlier arrested over the BRD medical tragedy, was arrested yet again in February under the National Security Act (NSA) for apparently giving 'inflammatory speeches' against the CAA. Despite this vague accusation, he has been languishing in jail the past few months, all while coronavirus rages on. Considering he is a doctor, he could even have helped in the fight against the virus. However, news about him is pretty much nowhere to be found.

7. The government levies 18% GST on all alcohol-based hand sanitisers, adding another burden to the poor.

The Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) recently announced 18% GST on all alcohol-based hand sanitisers in the midst of a pandemic, when scores of poor have lost their jobs. There was outrage over the fact that considering coronavirus is still ravaging the country, sanitisers should have been made cheaper for the public. Despite the outcry, the government gave some sort of garbled, unintelligible response. Now, it's already been accepted and become old news.

The sheer apathy and heartlessness of this move. We keep thinking nothing will surprise us anymore, and yet they manage to do that every time. Kudos. https://t.co/IrzchPhcA0 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 14, 2020

It's vital that we keep cases like this alive and active, and not let our apathy leave them to be forgotten.