Three years ago, when I quit my well-paying job and took a sabbatical, I was prepared for my relatives' judgements. 

What I wasn't prepared for was the way the gap on my resume would be perceived by prospective hiring managers. 

Toby in The Office
Source: fanpop

I wasn't the first person to be considered an 'unworthy' candidate, simply because of a gap on the resume. I am certainly not the last. But, is it really the right approach?

Isn't it time we normalize having gaps on a resume? Or, at the very least, don't consider it to be an obvious red flag against a prospective candidate.

Resume
Source: Roberthalf

Not every gap on the resume can be quantified in terms of study leave or entrepreneurial projects. And the belief that an unexplained gap on a resume is an indication of a laidback attitude is illogical.

Person writing
Source: Unsplash/Scott Graham

There can by myriad, perfectly logical, acceptable, and at times, unavoidable reasons why people may have gaps on their resumes. 

A person may decide to take a break from work to look after an ailing family member, a newborn, or battle a life-threatening disease that made continuing a job impossible. 

Holding a Newborn
Source: Unsplash/Aditya Romansa

An employee may quit a company that does not value his or her time and talent, and may not instantly come across a suitable job. 

Person with a breifcase
Source: Unsplash/Marten Bjork

Or an employee may simply take a break from a job to rejuvenate, and once again seek employment when needed. 

packing a bag
Source: Unsplash/Anete Lūsiņa

Reasons like these can not necessarily be listed on a resume. That does not make them any less real. 

A gap on the resume is not a good enough measure of a person's capability or attitude towards work. A person who takes a break between jobs does not, necessarily, lack seriousness.

Man in a suit
Source: Unsplash/Hunters Race

To reduce a person's worth to just his or her resume is not only unfair to people but may also rob the company of an employee who could have been a real asset if only given a chance. 

Hiring managers and teams need to understand that a person is more than his/her resume. 

Suits GIF
Source: tumblr

Yes, for certain companies, it may not be impossible to interview every candidate whose resume they come across. 

But, to shortlist people because their resume can not justify every year from the time the ended school to the time they applied for the company is a myopic approach.

Modern Family GIF
Source: giphy

After all, the pandemic alone may leave many people without a job, and no future prospects. But, as the economy improves, job prospects should not continue to be unavailable for them. 

Mike Ross in Suits
Source: USA Network

Sometimes, a gap on the resume is a conscious decision. And at times, it's due to a reason that an individual has no control over. In both cases, a prospective candidate should not be excluded from the selection process, simply because of a gap on the resume. 

It's time to devise better means for shortlisting/selecting candidates and to stop treating a gap on the resume as a red flag. 