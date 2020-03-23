If you are reading this, congratulations on having an internet connection and access to information that is for you and for those around you who are not as privileged. So, make sure you pass it on.

Coming to the point - me telling you that it's important to stay at home, is as redundant as someone saying coronavirus is dangerous. However, for some unimaginable reason, these things still need to reiterated.

Last evening, people from across the country joined forces to applaud our medical professionals who are working day in and day out, putting themselves at risk, to save our lives. It was a part of 14-hour-long janta curfew.

Do remember,



5 PM this evening for 5 minutes...



Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Cwds0v4cJ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Now, even though there were clear orders from the Prime Minister that you have to do it from your balcony, people came out on the streets to celebrate.

They came together in groups, even took out rallies in some parts of the country.

Is this the way give an example to keep social distance to avoid the virus spread.? The real spirit of janta curfew was violated all over the country.. now we can't imagine the implications of this foolish behaviour by the crowd all over the country pic.twitter.com/FdBfVi6j1t — mijesh markose (@mijeshmarkose) March 23, 2020

Which, of course, was not only counterproductive but also an insult to the doctors.

Coronavirus spreads through human contact and if you expose yourself to it, you are only creating more work for the medics. Not to mention, putting them at risk of the disease as well.

Thread

Visuals from #Rajasthan



Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society



In the backdrop of iconic hawa mahal chant slogans #CoronaBhagao #ThaliBajao #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewChallenge#Covid_19india #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/x7smbL17hD — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) March 22, 2020

Long story short, we are being very irresponsible as citizens of this country.

The government, to its credit, is trying to control the spread of the virus.

Yes, there is still a lot to be done in terms of providing resources to the hospitals, but with instant curfews and lockdowns, it is making sure that there is little to no traveling and people stay where they are.

Trains have been suspended, cabs are no longer available, metros are not functioning. These steps have been taken to reduce mobility and crowding.

Trains across India to be suspended till Wednesday, say railways sources, as coronavirus cases cross 300 pic.twitter.com/lzrg4QI5oz — NDTV (@ndtv) March 22, 2020

But what is the point of any of it, if people throng the streets? If the parties are still happening? If the self-isolation rules are being broken?

India is a country of 1.3 billion people, with a large chunk of population living in rural areas. Many of these people work in metro cities and are now moving back to their respective villages.

Daily wage workers are going to get hit very quickly as India shuts down.



“Coronar agei, na kheye more jabo. (Starvation will kill us before corona)."



"At this rate, our families would be lucky to have even salt and roti to eat in the coming days." https://t.co/Sqc5RbUIVd — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) March 21, 2020

When you gather in large numbers, you are creating a threat for them, and in turn an entire community which may or may not have the access to medical help.

That's selfish, put mildly; but truly just brutal.

When #Coronovirus is likely to increase in crowds, why are these people gathering so that the chances of increasing #COVID2019 cases in India are going to increase. @ Uppolice Please take some action on this crowd. https://t.co/DanMky2r58 — Rahul Jha राहुल झा 🇮🇳 #FightWithcoronavirus (@123RahulJha) March 22, 2020

We have no dearth of examples from countries like Italy and the United States, where the outbreak has become uncontrollable due to early negligence.

And we also have ample information on how nations like Taiwan and Singapore, have kept it in check by isolation, among other measures.

TESTING + TRACING: How countries like Singapore, S Korea, and Taiwan were able to get control over #COVIDー19 without expensive/disruptive measures like school shutdowns and city closures.

(Chart 13.b is my favourite in this long read.)https://t.co/cf5h0z2zN7 — Daisy (@okdaisyko) March 22, 2020

It shouldn't be so difficult to understand that this is not just the government's fight. This is India's fight and we, being the citizens, have to be on the forefront.

We have to stay safe, not just for ourselves but for those around us too. No one wins this if any one loses.