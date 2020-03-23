If you are reading this, congratulations on having an internet connection and access to information that is for you and for those around you who are not as privileged. So, make sure you pass it on.

Coming to the point - me telling you that it's important to stay at home, is as redundant as someone saying coronavirus is dangerous. However, for some unimaginable reason, these things still need to reiterated.

Coronavirus cases in India increase
Source: The Week

Last evening, people from across the country joined forces to applaud our medical professionals who are working day in and day out, putting themselves at risk, to save our lives. It was a part of 14-hour-long janta curfew.

Now, even though there were clear orders from the Prime Minister that you have to do it from your balcony, people came out on the streets to celebrate.

They came together in groups, even took out rallies in some parts of the country. 

Which, of course, was not only counterproductive but also an insult to the doctors.

Coronavirus spreads through human contact and if you expose yourself to it, you are only creating more work for the medics. Not to mention, putting them at risk of the disease as well.

Long story short, we are being very irresponsible as citizens of this country. 

The government, to its credit, is trying to control the spread of the virus. 

Yes, there is still a lot to be done in terms of providing resources to the hospitals, but with instant curfews and lockdowns, it is making sure that there is little to no traveling and people stay where they are.

Trains have been suspended, cabs are no longer available, metros are not functioning. These steps have been taken to reduce mobility and crowding. 

But what is the point of any of it, if people throng the streets? If the parties are still happening? If the self-isolation rules are being broken?

India is a country of 1.3 billion people, with a large chunk of population living in rural areas. Many of these people work in metro cities and are now moving back to their respective villages.

When you gather in large numbers, you are creating a threat for them, and in turn an entire community which may or may not have the access to medical help.

That's selfish, put mildly; but truly just brutal.

We have no dearth of examples from countries like Italy and the United States, where the outbreak has become uncontrollable due to early negligence.

And we also have ample information on how nations like Taiwan and Singapore, have kept it in check by isolation, among other measures.

It shouldn't be so difficult to understand that this is not just the government's fight. This is India's fight and we, being the citizens, have to be on the forefront. 

We have to stay safe, not just for ourselves but for those around us too. No one wins this if any one loses.