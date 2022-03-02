The most heartwarming tales are often born out of small, mundane situations. For instance, this sweet story of Sha Davis, from Washington DC who talked about his interaction with a food delivery man.

Davis posted a screenshot of some messages he exchanged with a delivery man who he had mistakenly given the wrong address to on his Facebook profile. What followed was a teary-eyed message from the delivery person that left Sha Davis and his followers believing in the power of kindness.

Since Davis had forgotten to change his address, he texted the delivery guy and informed him of this, and also told him that he could take the meal back home with him for lunch. But, the tale took a turn, and a good one at that, when the delivery person replied by telling him how much he appreciated this gesture of his.

Through a sentimental message, he told Davis that it was his late brother's birthday that very day, and that he got to eat lunch with him at his burial ground, because of his generosity.

A lot of people were convinced that this whole situation was a some proof of God's/a higher power's existence.

This is proof of how the smallest acts of generosity can make a huge difference in another person's life.