Parenting is a journey, a choice, and not a biological imperative. No one should have to become a parent if they aren’t ready to undertake this full-time or if they don’t wish to become one. You have a responsibility to raise another human being. What you say or do will directly or indirectly leave an impact on your child’s mental chemistry. It cannot be taken lightly.

honest parenting opinions

People on X are sharing their honest takes on parenting which everyone should consider before taking the first step in their parenting journey.

Wish more people considered whether they are actually ready to become parents before birthing babies.