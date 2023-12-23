Parenting is a journey, a choice, and not a biological imperative. No one should have to become a parent if they aren’t ready to undertake this full-time or if they don’t wish to become one. You have a responsibility to raise another human being. What you say or do will directly or indirectly leave an impact on your child’s mental chemistry. It cannot be taken lightly.
People on X are sharing their honest takes on parenting which everyone should consider before taking the first step in their parenting journey.
Children are a reflection of the homes they come from; in behavior, language & reaction to new environments. You can never fake being a good parent. https://t.co/z7Ssg9dkp9— @RamzZy’s parody 🐐 (@RaMbuzZy_) December 20, 2023
present parents can still be absent https://t.co/7vaYGs7KZD— sophy (@sophycolon) December 16, 2023
1. Be a role model: actions speak louder than words. A child won’t understand that he shouldn’t scream if you scream at him.— OKETCH 🇰🇪 (@clichy_malooks) December 20, 2023
2. Praise an action, not the child: ‘What you’re doing is great’ is better than ‘You’re great. https://t.co/dBk4bNKNWY
Being a good parent isn’t just about taking care of your child or children, loving them or providing for them, it’s also about being a good partner because your children see what you do with your partner, they learn from you and what better way to teach them than being a good, https://t.co/PaGdHH8gBL— Njuguna (@Coolkid__8) December 21, 2023
YOU THINK YOU KNOW YOURSELF PRETTY WELL…— #TheSitdownUK (@iciethehost) December 20, 2023
…but you haven’t met the ‘parent version’ of yourself.
That person will shock you and show you there’s still work to be done.🫢 https://t.co/O2dYmVq74Z
SOMETIMES you need a break from your children to remember who you are as an individual. https://t.co/O2dYmVq74Z— #TheSitdownUK (@iciethehost) December 20, 2023
Few people actually plan kids. Fewer still have any reason for having them. Just obeying biological imperatives blindly, like animals. https://t.co/dmWD0F1MXg— Fes (@fes_sr) December 21, 2023
Raise the kid you have. Not the one you want. https://t.co/FHw71myM4f— Legal Tender (@Androdude) December 20, 2023
It never ends, it is a full time job, https://t.co/5Nwq3GHoQM— Namtosi (@Acetineo) December 21, 2023
Raising a child is tough…it's not a "one size fits all" type of thing neither is their a rule book or manual. You practically learn on the job and that understanding plays a vital role for you as a parent. https://t.co/YoqNJW0ap4— Taah_ree 🇳🇬 🔥 😴😴 (@taahree) December 20, 2023
Wish more people considered whether they are actually ready to become parents before birthing babies.