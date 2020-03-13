From the numeral zero to the world-renowned game of chess, us Indians always tend to pride ourselves over the fact that we have introduced some very important gifts to the world.

And due to the widespread growth of coronavirus, the gesture of a slight bow and hands pressed together AKA India's Namaste has emerged as a popular way of greeting people.

It’s all about Namaste 🙏🏻 an old but new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/fqk12QbD7K — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 12, 2020

With the coronavirus going on, this is how we greet each other from now on. #Namaste pic.twitter.com/xSgq7e9pnU — cydbishop (@cydbishop) March 12, 2020

Whether it is US President Donald Trump or Prince Charles, every person around the globe has suddenly ditched every other form of greeting and is adopting the magic of the homegrown Namaste.

#Coronavirus



At a event held in Buckingham Palace, London on 11th March 2020, Prince Charles did #Namaste 🙏🙏 what we Indians are doing since ages.



I'm sure Namaste will rock the world after Yoga. @narendramodi @rajnathsingh @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/z2eBmKIzPr — Jaspreet Singh (@Jaspreet68BJP) March 12, 2020

Even though PM Modi made sure to make Indian culture all about Yoga, the coronavirus scare has taken our culture to a whole new level and made the world realize which powerful salutation is here to rule the world.

I mean sure, it might take a little while for the entire world to completely become flawless at this desi ritual. But hey! at least India is contributing to something against this pandemic.

And why not? Not only is namaste super respectful, it also creates a safe distance from any sort of human interaction. The last time we checked, weren't these the main precautions to stay away from this viral disease?

India considered Sneeze a bad omen since years

Whole world is experiencing it



India is doing Namaste since years

Whole world is doing Namaste



India is taking over the world — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) March 12, 2020

So, in the age of a pandemic like coronavirus, better stay safe than sorry. Adapt the age-old Indian way of Namaste and abandon the awkward handshakes.