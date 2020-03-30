In another incident of inhumane treatment of migrant workers, bleach was sprayed on the labourers who returned to UP via special buses.

Who r u trying to kill, Corona or humans? Migrant labourers and their families were forced to take bath in chemical solution upon their entry in Bareilly. @Uppolice@bareillytraffic @Benarasiyaa @shaileshNBT pic.twitter.com/JVGSvGqONm — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) March 30, 2020

According to NDTV , this video was filmed in Bareily, about 270 km from Lucknow. This particular batch of immigrants had just returned to the state over the weekend. This 'disinfection' also involved a few policemen. In fact a man can also be heard saying- 'Apni aankhen band kar lo. Bacchon ki aankhen band kar lo'.

Are we honestly going to pretend that this is all normal? Seriously, is this how we treat our poor? Bleaching them and their children like their lives are worth nothing?

Migrant workers on return to Bareilly are herded together on the street like animals and 'disinfected' with a chemical spray. If this doesn't enrage you, you don't have a heart. Would a rich person ever be treated this way?up on #Mojo https://t.co/XLzXf9tHNY — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 30, 2020

Is this also being done at airports on Indians arriving from abroad? Horrible image of the day here from UP’s Bareilly, shared by @KanwardeepsTOI: pic.twitter.com/suGkOw8VRd — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 30, 2020

This is beyond disgusting.

Inhuman.

Would they do this on passengers who came from abroad ??

Aren't we morally Dead 😔 pic.twitter.com/BvtIWcF9Vn — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) March 30, 2020

Of course, there are always those who have justified this.

This is a disinfectant solution - it’s for their own good & for protection of 20 crore population of UP



Migrants ko UP border pe chhodke Kejriwal ne toh apne haath saaf kar liye



Btw, these people have been ordered compulsory quarantine



TOUGH times need TOUGH measures — Pallavi (@pallavict) March 30, 2020

This dude's even smarter!

Abey sanitiser is used everywhere. People like @RanaAyyub, @_sabanaqvi & all film actors use more chemicals to hide their real beauty. Don't you know that. This is for a purpose. Chal hat. — Anilkumar Krishnapillai (@AnilkumarKrish8) March 30, 2020

Now, did we do the same to people who came back from foreign trips and ran away because they didn't think they would like the facilities at the hospitals they would be quarantined in?

Did Kanika Kapoor go through it? Or all the people she partied with after returning to India? After all, she tested positive.

This isn't just a sad state of affairs, it's dehumanising. These are real people, not cattle to be sold to the highest bidder. You can't just pump them up with chemicals to make sure they are fit for consumption.

First, you announce a lockdown with a 4-hour notice without realising the absolute gargantuan number of homeless people in the country with o financial repartions.

So they starved and had to walk hundreds of miles to their villages. Meanwhile, cops beat people up and humiliated them. And now this?

Help me understand this. The virus originated in China and can only spread from one person to another through close proximity.

Now, it is safe to assume that these people or people from this class of the society have not been to China since December 2019, let alone ever. So the only way Coronavirus could have reached India had to be through people flying in and out of the neighbouring country.

And yet, they were allowed to move freely all across India, carrying and spreading the virus. Did the authorities get them to have a bath in bleach? Maybe then we wouldn't have had to have a lockdown.

The fact of the matter is that just because these people are poor, they have been treated like cattle at a butcher's market. What are they going to do? File a case? No, they can't even afford a roof over their heads.

Oh, and BTW, anyone saying that there were no chemicals involved, don't be daft! I know you are in love with your government and your authorities but seriously, wake the fuck up.

Speaking to reporters, Bareilly's Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma confirmed that the chemical used was Sodium Hypochlorite or bleach and said:

The disinfectants have chemicals. These should not be used on humans... should not come in contact with eyes. This video is being investigated.

See, the development of any state is determined by how it treats it's poor. And if this is how we treat our poor in 2020, then we are far fucking away from being a superpower and maybe we don't deserve to be one.