When it comes to India's richest people and families, I am sure we've all wondered what are the fanciest, most costliest things they own.

Well, we've compiled a list of just this. From Mukesh Ambani to Shiv Nadar, here are some of the most expensive things Indian billionaires own. Read on.

1. Mukesh Ambani

Mr. Ambani has a spectacular jet collection. But one of the most expensive ones is Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2), which costs ₹535 crores.

As for his home, Antilia, it costs ₹200 crores.

2. Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani owns 3 private jets, namely a Beechcraft, a Hawker and a Bombardier. And according to reports, the price of the cheapest aircraft in India is ₹15.2 crores.

Mr. Adani's house, known as Shantivan costs ₹400 crores and is located in Lutyens’ Delhi.

3. Cyrus Poonawalla

From cars, to aircraft and multiple properties Cyrus Poonawalla owns plenty of luxurious items. But, his aircraft, the Airbus A320, is definitely one of the most expensive things he owns. It costs ₹6.5 crores.

While his Mumbai mansion, the Lincoln House cost ₹750 crores.

4. Shiv Nadar

HCL chairman Shiv Nadar bought a bungalow in Friends Colony East area of Delhi, which reportedly costs ₹115 crores.

Shiv Nadar's wife, Kiran Nadar is incredibly passionate about art and owns art galleries. One of which (Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Noida) she bought for a whopping 16.4 crores.

5. Lakshmi Mittal

Billionaire Lakshmi Mittal owns many, many things. Among which is his yacht, Amevi which has been built by Oceanco. It costs $125 million.

6. Gautam Singhania

One of Gautam Singhania's most expensive possessions is a Bombardier Challenger 600, which as per reports, costs $21 million.

He's also passionate about speed boats and yachts. One of his Yachts, the Moonraker, was one his most prized possessions.

7. Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata is a trained pilot, so no wonder he's invested in aircrafts. For instance his Dassault Falcon 2000, the lovely aircraft costs $22 million. Not to mention, one of his Mumbai homes costs ₹150 crores!

And this is how living THE life, looks folks.