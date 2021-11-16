It's no secret that Delhi's AQI is hazardous, and has continuously been so, year after year. As of November 16, 2021, Delhi had an AQI of 266, and people were constantly experiencing health issues because of air pollution. 

Delhi Pollution
On the other hand, there are Indian cities where the AQI is not a cause of concern, and people don't struggle with something as basic as breathing. Here's a look at the Indian cities with the best AQI, as of November 16, 2021: 

1. Aizawl, Mizoram

AQI: 7

Mizoram
2. Davangere, Karnataka 

AQI: 12

industrial town davangere
3. Digboi, Assam 

AQI: 13

Digboi
4. Parli Vaijnath, Maharashtra 

AQI: 13

parli vaijnath
5. Puducherry, Puducherry 

AQI: 13

Pudhucherry
6. Honnali, Karnataka 

AQI: 14

Hirekalmatha, Honnali
7. George Town, Tamil Nadu 

AQI: 17

Madras High Court in George Town
8. Ramamangalam, Kerala 

AQI: 17

Kerala
9. Shirhatti, Karnataka  

AQI: 24

Shrimanthgad Fort – Shirahatti
10. Koppal, Karnataka

AQI: 26

Koppal, Karanataka
All data from IQ Air. You can find out more about AQI in India, and the world, here