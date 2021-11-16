It's no secret that Delhi's AQI is hazardous, and has continuously been so, year after year. As of November 16, 2021, Delhi had an AQI of 266, and people were constantly experiencing health issues because of air pollution.

On the other hand, there are Indian cities where the AQI is not a cause of concern, and people don't struggle with something as basic as breathing. Here's a look at the Indian cities with the best AQI, as of November 16, 2021:

1. Aizawl, Mizoram

AQI: 7

2. Davangere, Karnataka

AQI: 12

3. Digboi, Assam

AQI: 13

4. Parli Vaijnath, Maharashtra

AQI: 13

5. Puducherry, Puducherry

AQI: 13

6. Honnali, Karnataka

AQI: 14

7. George Town, Tamil Nadu

AQI: 17

8. Ramamangalam, Kerala

AQI: 17

9. Shirhatti, Karnataka

AQI: 24

10. Koppal, Karnataka

AQI: 26

All data from IQ Air. You can find out more about AQI in India, and the world, here.