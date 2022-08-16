And this tweet just sheds light on how crimes against Dalits have been ongoing ever since the country gained independence.
Indian Express headline from then; October 1947 and now; August 2022.— Shreeja Rao (@shreejaxrao) August 14, 2022
This marks 75 years of heinous caste crimes against Dalits. Our children are raped, killed and institutionally murdered. What equality? What justice? What freedom? pic.twitter.com/Lzqzdie8bk
If someone still believes that casteism is dead and an age-old concept, they need to Google, "Dalit man" and the suggestions will tell you the gravity of the crimes committed against the Dalits. There have been instances where Dalits were beaten to death for simply having a moustache, falling in love with someone from another religion, or even eating with the "upper castes". The list is endless.
And this tweet highlights one such incident. This is what other users on Twitter had to say.
75 years of void, nothing to celebrate about other than hanging our heads in shame!— Madhan Kolappan (@MadhanKolappan) August 14, 2022
Only Colour of papers has changed, not the content.— Ganesh Rajan (@c0be47ee9eda436) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day jinko azadi mili!— Primal Push (@PrimalPush) August 15, 2022
Or Inquilab Zindabad jinki ladayi jaari h!! https://t.co/Mr6kk0BMbI
History.... repeats and rhymes. https://t.co/2LyHF0l1zw— suavechishty (@suavechishty) August 14, 2022
Even #75YearsofIndependence can't change some things! https://t.co/cwoRp8QzTM— Abhishek Saxena #wonderingwanderer (@asaxena87) August 14, 2022
Independence. Yes. But from what? Agitate, Educate, Organize. https://t.co/4euAAmDzIF— @garam.hawa (@anjaliarondekar) August 14, 2022
Despite constitutionally guaranteed rights, Dalits are targeted daily for their identity. So, how independent are we, really?