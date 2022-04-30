Gender roles have plagued our society for a long while. It's sad and frankly a little infuriating to see just how much damage they've caused. From men being frowned upon for being in touch with their emotions, or earning less than their partners to women having to be entirely responsible for marriages, households and children - gender roles... errr.. how shall I put it, SUCK.

Which is why this Twitter thread by independent journalist Sayantan Ghosh is so refreshing to read, and so, so important to talk about.

In the thread, he has talked about how he lost his job back in 2021. Consequently, he had to decide between staying in Delhi to look for more employment opportunities and moving back to his hometown with his partner, and her daughter.

Ultimately he decided to move back, but more importantly, the journalist has talked about how his life has changed ever since he relocated. Ghosh proudly and comfortably mentioned how he does household chores and that he doesn't earn a lot of money, but the fact that he can spend quality time with his loved ones overrides it all.

By talking about the way he is leading his life, Sayantan has set an example for everyone. Because it is so often expected that men earn more than their partners, and also, not to partake in household chores.

Or to return to Kolkata my hometown where my partner & her daughter stays. She is a working single mother. We decided that I will return. To spend time with the little one, with my partner, my parents. Today, I am working independently. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantan_gh) April 28, 2022

I don’t earn much. But we try to spend a lot of time together. Where I learn parenting, become friends with the little one, be by her side in a legal battle, plan trips, cook for us, plan future & many more. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantan_gh) April 28, 2022

Gender teaches us wrong. We chose happiness, sanity & togetherness over gender roles. And today, we are living our life. Soon planing to move in together. Today morning I wanted to convey. If you are a man it’s ok to earn less. It’s ok to look after family and daily chores. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantan_gh) April 28, 2022

Here's how other people responded to and praised the journalist for the way he has chosen to live his life.

Heartwarming to see such great understanding between you two. Sometimes God is kind with people in their second innings. Let your Love blossom🌸 — Ravi R Saigal (@RaviRSaigal1) April 28, 2022

And here is a tweet, which smells rain during hot summer days.... Congratulations to you on choosing "Life" over madness... Sending love and bestest wishes.. — Saikata ..ਸਾਇਕਤਾ (@saikata4u) April 28, 2022

This is so heartwarming! Wishing all three of you lifetime of loving togetherness 😍 — ঈশিতা (Ishita Mukherjee) (@Ishcomic) April 28, 2022

Everything you wrote is perfect. Perfect. Perfect. It is not as difficult to be happy doing anything irrespective of the gender. And, I don’t have a ghost of a notion why it gave me happy tears. I think it’s okay. People should be happy and not stereotyping. Best, to you and fam. — Saurabh (@thaakursaab) April 28, 2022

More power to you! Hopefully we will break these gender roles and stereotypes one by one. I drive always because my husband hates driving. He changes diapers because I've had a massive back issue post pregnancy. Hopefully my daughter will not associate these tasks with gender. — Sweta Dutta (@swetadutta27) April 28, 2022

More power to you. This is one think I have realised with time, no amount of earning/income can define a relationship. Job is not anyone's identity. I wish you a wonderful relationship and yes, love prevails! — Sharanya (@SKaveettil) April 28, 2022

It takes guts to accept this in patriarchal society. And it takes guts to choose life and love over competition. I wish I can be like u. — NEHA (@neha025) April 28, 2022

Thank you for saying this openly & without any inhibitions

Thank you for sharing it with us

It's very inspiring

And wish you & your loved ones with lots & lots of good & warm wishes!! — Harmeet Kaur (@iamharmeetK) April 28, 2022

Totally agree with you. Very good decision. Where is it written one gender should earn more? Every family unit estaoblishes its own equation. Happiness and love is the core. Rest all can be adjusted around it. Best to you, your partner and the child Sayantan. — Vidyottama (@VidyottamaPS) April 28, 2022

Heartwarming to read ...it's the little things that make us happy ..we give that up to chase big money .

To be satisfied with what you have is an art that few happy people know . — Mitali Chatterjee (@09mitali) April 28, 2022

Thank you for sharing this. This isn't just an enabling story, but a message of hope. We all need to look beyond the bullshit of norm & convention & define our own path. — The Chimera Chaser (@amitdsinha) April 28, 2022

Wonderful! The world needs more men like you. — Liza Saha (@LizaSaha) April 28, 2022

What's important is that you're living a life that makes you happy. Social norms should never be the reason you lead a life that isn't authentic to you.