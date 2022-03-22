We keep listening to stories of communal tension and distress in the society and they do leave us worried. So, on days where we get to see even a little bit of light, it makes us feel better. Today, there's some light, after all.

A Muslim family in Bihar donated a land worth ₹2.5 crore for the construction of the world's largest Hindu temple.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, who donated the land, is a businessman from East Champaran based in Guwahati. This land for the Virat Ramayan Mandir is located in the Kaithwalia area of East Champaran district in the state. The complex will consist of 18 temples and the Shiv temple will have the world's largest Shivling. This story leaves us with a little hope - the kind that we need.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, chief of the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust has undertaken the project for the construction. The trust will also take advice on the construction of the temple from the experts engaged in the New Parliament Building in New Delhi.

He shared that it was a dream project that wouldn't have been possible without the donation. This not only brings a smile on the face but also proves that we need to look past the differences that have always come in the way.

You can watch the entire interview with the Acharya Kishore Kunal here:

We hope to come across more such stories.