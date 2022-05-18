We stop ourselves. Don't believe me? Think about the times you stopped yourself from taking risks just because you thought you couldn't do them. Not just that, when you did those deeds for real, how many times did you realize that they were not as difficult as you had imagined them to be?
Sometimes, we manifest obstacles just by self-deprecatory negative self-talk that we causally utter every day. These make-believe assumptions harbor self-doubt and sluggishness in our demeanor, and we end up not living up to our potential. Here are those everyday pessimist affirmations that you must stop telling yourself right now. You know who you all are. If you say any of these, please stop. This is serious!
1. Nobody loves me
2. My life is a total mess
3. I suck
4. I am an idiot
5. If only I were thin
6. I am ugly
7. I hate my body
8. If only my nose was a little smaller
9. I am going to die alone
10. I have bad luck
11. I can never be successful
12. I am just too old
13. I will never be able to do this
14. I hate myself
15. Today’s just not my day
16. Everybody hates me
17. I don’t have any talent
18. I'm bad luck
19. I am not loveable
20. I don’t love myself
21. It's like I am always surrounded by problems
22. I am too lazy to do this
23. I am not a creative person
24. Nothing about Monday is good
25. I'm a pathetic person
26. I will never be happy
27. I hate my job
28. Will I ever be happy?
29. I will never get a job
30. I can never save any money
31. I can never get anything right
32. I can’t handle pressure
33. My life is nothing without you
34. My love life is doomed
35. I am incomplete without you
36. I don’t have a life
37. I am not good at this or anything at all
38. Nothing in my life is ever sorted
39. Things will never work out for me
40. I am a big-time procrastinator
41. It’s not you, it’s me
42. I'm stupid
43. I don’t have any deep rooted interest in life
44. If only I did not exist
45. I’d rather not live at all
46. Why do I exist at all?
47. If only I were born rich
48. Why do bad things happen to me?
49. I don’t like anything
50. I will never be able to move on from this
51. Why is it always me?
52. I don’t know anything
53. Why can’t anything in my life go right?
54. I am always awkward at social gatherings
55. I just never know what to say
56. I'll never have time for this
57. I won't survive this
58. I'm a loser
59. I'm dumb
60. I can never achieve anything in life
These are just prototypes. What you may be telling yourself could be directly or indirectly related to any of these. The point is that you need to put a full stop to such self-demeaning talk. Even when you're at a dead-end or just frustrated. You have enough challenges already. You don't need to become one challenge for yourself by constantly telling yourself that you're no good. Because you are. Perhaps, this is step one of self-love, just be kind to ourselves.
If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, or anxious, please reach out to your family or seek professional help.