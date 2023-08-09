The journey of Don had begun in 1978. Amitabh Bachchan was meant to play the titular role in Don. Isn’t it? Surprisingly, it was initially offered to three actors before him, including Dev Anand, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra. Mr. Bachchan aced it and how. ‘Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai!’

Cut to 2006, Farhan Akhtar made a reboot version of the iconic film, Don: The Chase Begins Again, with Shah Rukh Khan. The charming man that he is had already been introduced to anti-hero roles in the 90s, but naturally, it was tough to imagine him living up to the legacy of a megastar. For some, at least. With Akhtar’s contemporary style of storytelling, SRK rightly pushed the envelope while carrying Big B’s legacy forward.

Ranveer Singh IS the new Don and it’s high time, we accept it!

Now that Ranveer Singh has joined the Don franchise in the upcoming film, Don 3, the actor has been subjected to backlash by a section of cinephiles with some of them calling him a ‘misfit’ cast.

Fans were eagerly waiting for SRK reprising his role in Don 3 since many years and they are disappointed. There is a legit, ‘No SRK, No Don’ chatter going on. Singh certainly doesn’t deserve it.

Nostalgia fever is real. Back in the day, those born in the era of Big B were apparently skeptical about Shah Rukh playing Don. Most of them compare SRK to Big B till date. But Farhan Akhtar went ahead anyway, proving that change is the only constant. And Akhtar continues to believe so.

“After Mr. Bachchan, I don’t think there is anyone today who is more suitable to play the role of Don than Shah Rukh,” Aktar told Bollywood Hungama in 2006.

Let’s talk about storylines. In the original, Don was killed, and his lookalike Vijay took over while impersonating the former. However, in Farhan’s Don, the filmmaker altered the plot and added the twist of keeping Don alive and killing Vijay instead. In Don 2, the character took control of the European drug mafia. Every Don film has its own flavor. Likewise, Don 3 is believed to have a new story to tell.

The problem especially with Bollywood audience is that they constantly live in nostalgia while being extremely negative, nasty & unacceptable towards new age actors. This was the SAME reactions to Shahrukh’s Don as well, he was constantly compared to Bachchan Ji. — Anjali (@ShahAnjie) August 8, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan moved on back then and now SRK has. Why can’t you?

It is the new era and Ranveer Singh can either make it or break it. Hey! I am not really his fan but cut him some slack please. Cancelling an actor even before the makers made it official is outright stupid.

When SRK remade Don, everyone said Amitabh isn’t replaceable but he did amazingly well. Now its the same with Ranveer. Bhai wo bande ki acting talent toh dekho, he is going to be good. Every generation is going to have their OGs. — Kosha (@imkosha) August 9, 2023

And you, my friend, are exactly at the same spot where Big B fans were in 2006. But everyone moved on. So should you. And did y’all forget about Ranveer acing Allaudin Khilji, a NEGATIVE ROLE in Padmaavat?

Ranveer Singh has waited quite long to be directed by Farhan Akhtar. “I have been fielding for him to direct me since 8 years now. Hopefully, he will consider me someday,” Singh said during the Gully Boy promotions in 2019. And he has truly earned the opportunity to have finally make his dream come true.

”Farhan Akhtar is renaissance man, the greater force of nature who i have tremendous admiration for and i have been fielding for him to direct me since 8 years now. Hopefully he will consider me someday.” – Ranveer Singh in 2019 💕 pic.twitter.com/k2XtIKRdGY — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) May 19, 2023

Every generation has their OGs: Gen-X had Big B, Gen-Y (millennials) had SRK, and now Gen-Z will have Ranveer. So, accept it and move on.